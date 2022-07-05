ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Cassville Pantry receives Ozarks Food Harvest grant

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cassville Pantry recently received a $30,000 capacity building grant as part of the Ozarks Food Harvest’s $1 million investment in agency infrastructure in southwest Missouri. The grant funding will purchase a walk-in cooler, which will help increase perishable food storage capacity for fresh produce, dairy and meat...

