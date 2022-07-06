Red WIngs GM Steve Yzerman addresses free agency

The Detroit Red Wings have already taken care of an important matter of offseason work, bringing aboard former Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde as the 28th bench boss in team history. And now, GM Steve Yzerman and his staff will be turning their attention to the 2022 NHL Draft,...
If Isaac Howard is as confident in his play as he is in his wardrobe, he’ll fit right in with the Lightning. Picking in the first round of the NHL draft for the first time in three seasons, Tampa Bay selected the forward from the United States National Team Development Program 31st overall Thursday night in Montreal.
MONTREAL (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky waited and wondered if the Montreal Canadiens would take him with the first pick in the NHL draft. When the moment came, he didn’t even hear general manager Kent Hughes call his name. Shock overwhelmed the big, charismatic winger as soon as he heard Hughes say, “From the Slovakian national team. “I didn’t even listen anymore,” he said. “I was like shaking and I had goosebumps.” Months after leading Slovakia to its first Olympic gold medal and being named tournament MVP, Slafkovsky made more history by becoming the first player from the country to be taken No. 1. Minutes later, countryman and Beijing Games teammate Simon Nemec went second to the New Jersey Devils.
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share some news about promotions within the organization’s management. Second, I’ll announce that the team’s new goalie coach was announced. Third, I’ll look at the impact of some NHL teams’ use of performance bonuses...
The Detroit Red Wings’ summer to-do list is rolling on. The new head coach, Derek Lalonde, has been hired. The 2022 NHL Draft, free agency, and trades will continue to improve the talent and depth of the roster as training camp draws closer. There will be plenty of competition for a diminishing number of open positions on the opening night NHL roster. Here is a look at Givani Smith, who will be battling for a key role as a bottom-six forward spot on the Red Wings in 2022-23.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s what happened in the first few seconds of this year’s NBA Summer League: Amid the squeaking of sneakers, and the noise generated by the people filling just about every lower-bowl seat in the arena, one voice could still be clearly heard. That voice belonged to Paolo Banchero. In the first moments of his first NBA game, Banchero was the loudest talker on defense for the Orlando Magic. And that was one of many, many good signs the 19-year-old out of Duke displayed during his opening night of professional basketball. The determination on whether the Magic made the right decision by taking Banchero with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft won’t be made over the next few days in Las Vegas, or by what happens when the regular season starts in October, or if he wins Rookie of the Year. It’ll be made years from now, when there’s an actual body of work to judge.
Just look back to last season. Who saw the Anthony Mantha deal coming? In typical Yzerman fashion, he saw an opportunity to get a good return for someone in Mantha that ultimately wasn’t part of their long-term plans. In addition to draft picks, the Red Wings got Jakub Vrana...
Free Watch Party to Include Live Broadcast by 102.5 The Game, Fan Giveaways, Food Specials and More. Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2022) - Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host the Nashville Predators' 2022 Draft Party on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. CT from Draft Picks, the restaurant and bar located on the second floor. Fans are invited to join the Predators and ESPN 102.5 The Game during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft as the team selects a future member of SMASHVILLE with the 17th overall pick.
DETROIT - The District Detroit will be buzzing Thursday evening as the Detroit Red Wings host the third annual Hockeytown Draft Party from Little Caesars Arena's Chevrolet Plaza, and the Detroit Red Wings Foundation opens the annual Little Caesars Arena Tent Sale. The Hockeytown Draft Party, presented by Bud Light,...
MONTREAL — The Detroit Red Wings are looking at adding former Wings defenseman Bob Boughner to their new coaching staff.
In an interview with the Free Press on Thursday, newly hired head coach Derek Lalonde laid out what he’s looking for as he adds a defense assistant to his coaching staff.
With the 8th pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red WIngs have selected Marco Kasper from Rogel BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) With a combination of size, skill, and skating, Marco Kasper has everything pro scouts look for in a top-end NHL Draft pick. At 6-foot-1, he has an NHL-caliber frame, and as he continues to develop his body, he has learned to use his size to throw out big hits to get opponents off their game.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Carlson hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 11th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Thursday night to snap their four-game losing streak. Nolan Gorman singled to begin the 11th and move automatic runner Nolan Arenado to third. Carlson’s single glanced off the glove of second baseman Phil Gosselin, and the Cardinals led 3-2. “It’s super meaningful,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “We’ve gotten beaten the last couple of days here. They played good baseball. Today was good baseball on both sides. Today was a good one.” Spencer Strider dominated with a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings for the defending World Series champion Braves, who began the game a major league-best 26-7 since June 1 but fell 3½ games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
The Tampa Bay Lightning face a challenging situation with the salary cap next season as they need to stay under the $82.5 million limit while also trying to find room to re-sign critical unrestricted free agents. They took a step in that direction by signing Nick Paul to a seven-year deal worth just over $22 million. The team has also indicated that they are attempting to sign veteran forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. However, if they cannot sign them or any other significant player in free agency, there are four prospects who could be ready to step into the lineup in 2022-23.
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today released their schedule for the 2022-23 season and the team's 97th overall in the National Hockey League. The Red Wings will open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Montreal Canadiens. Little Caesars Arena will host 16 weekend home games (three Fridays, 11 Saturdays and two Sundays), spanning through the regular-season finale on Thursday, April 13 on the road at the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman wasn't going to rush arguably the most important decision of this offseason. When speaking to the media alongside new head coach Derek Lalonde and Red Wings governor, president and CEO Christopher Ilitch last Friday, Yzerman explained his strategy while determining the best fit behind the Red Wings' bench.
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, just one day out from the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, there is plenty of talk and speculation surrounding a number of teams. Among the juiciest rumors, there is a lot going on in Edmonton where there is the discussion about who might replace Evander Kane, Duncan Keith possibly retiring, and more.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche announced that the veteran forward had re-signed a one-year contract with the club just a week and two days after Cogliano helped the team hoist the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history. "It was special; my three months coming into Colorado,...
Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where nothing is off the table, and the possibilities are endless. For today’s feature, we examine the latest on general manager (GM) Ron Hextall’s plan this offseason and just exactly where he stands on several of the ongoing business decisions. Backup netminder Casey DeSmith signed a two-year contract extension, and let’s see what else is on the table for the Penguins.
As we inch closer and closer to the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, trade rumors and speculation have started to ramp up. Now that Brock Boeser has been re-signed, the J.T. Miller trade train has increased its speed to dangerous levels. Will the Vancouver Canucks decide to trade him before the first round ends on July 7, or wait until they are deeper into the offseason? We will have an answer to that question in just a couple of days.
The Colorado Avalanche just won their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001 and third in franchise history. They did so in impressive fashion, defeating the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. On Friday, the Avalanche took the first step in trying to repeat as champions themselves. They re-signed veteran forward Andrew Cogliano to a one-year contract.
