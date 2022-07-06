Red WIngs GM Steve Yzerman addresses free agency

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s what happened in the first few seconds of this year’s NBA Summer League: Amid the squeaking of sneakers, and the noise generated by the people filling just about every lower-bowl seat in the arena, one voice could still be clearly heard. That voice belonged to Paolo Banchero. In the first moments of his first NBA game, Banchero was the loudest talker on defense for the Orlando Magic. And that was one of many, many good signs the 19-year-old out of Duke displayed during his opening night of professional basketball. The determination on whether the Magic made the right decision by taking Banchero with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft won’t be made over the next few days in Las Vegas, or by what happens when the regular season starts in October, or if he wins Rookie of the Year. It’ll be made years from now, when there’s an actual body of work to judge.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO