Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Mike Brito, a well-known international scout for the Dodgers, died on Thursday. He was 87. Brito, who joined Los Angeles in 1978, spent nearly four and half decades helping to bring elite players to the team that include signing Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who led the Dodgers to a title in 1981 and won an NL Cy Young Award.
Los Angeles Angels (38-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-44, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kemp is being replaced in left field by Chad PInder versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 290 plate appearances this season, Kemp has a .213 batting average with a .569 OPS, 2...
PHOENIX (AP) — Randal Grichuk doubled to score Jose Iglesias with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Thursday night. Iglesias led off the ninth inning with a sharp single to left against Mark Melancon (3-7). Grichuk’s drive into the gap was missed by diving center fielder Alek Thomas. Iglesias just beat the throw home with a headfirst slide. The Diamondbacks lost in the ninth inning for the second straight day after being tied after eight innings. Carlos Estevez (2-4) pitched a scoreless eighth for Colorado, striking out pinch-hitter Thomas with two out and two on. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 17th save. Carson Kelly drove in all three Arizona runs with a two-run homer in the second inning and a two-out single in the fourth.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s what happened in the first few seconds of this year’s NBA Summer League: Amid the squeaking of sneakers, and the noise generated by the people filling just about every lower-bowl seat in the arena, one voice could still be clearly heard. That voice belonged to Paolo Banchero. In the first moments of his first NBA game, Banchero was the loudest talker on defense for the Orlando Magic. And that was one of many, many good signs the 19-year-old out of Duke displayed during his opening night of professional basketball. The determination on whether the Magic made the right decision by taking Banchero with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft won’t be made over the next few days in Las Vegas, or by what happens when the regular season starts in October, or if he wins Rookie of the Year. It’ll be made years from now, when there’s an actual body of work to judge.
San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Longoria will miss at least ten days with a left oblique strain. Expect Wilmer Flores to see more time at the hot corner while Longoria is out. Per Baseball Savant on 93 batted balls this...
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Nolan Arenado was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was shifted to third base, and Conner Capel was positioned in left field. According to Baseball...
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half, Caleb Houstan had 20 and the Orlando Magic breezed to a 91-77 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night to open play in the Las Vegas Summer League. Banchero hit his first three shots — two of them 3-pointers — and added six assists. Devin Cannady scored 15 points, while R.J. Hampton contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Christopher led the Rockets with 22 points. No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Tari Eason, the No. 17 pick, had 14 points and 13 rebounds. 76ERS 80, THUNDER 79
It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
Comments / 0