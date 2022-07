HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A change in fortune could mean a change of direction for Siemens Gamesa and its plans to shut down the Hutchinson nacelle facility. According to a short release from the company, a letter of intent has been reached with a non-disclosed customer for two U.S. projects that will have a positive impact on the hibernation schedule of the Hutchinson and Fort Madison facilities. The company says many factors remain to be finalized; therefore, they cannot comment on any further details at this time.

