The accused gunman in Monday's deadly Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., considered shooting even more people. It's one of the new details that we have learned after a bond hearing for the suspect today. Authorities say he also admitted to climbing a rooftop along the parade route, unleashing a hail of bullets. And then he said he traveled to Wisconsin after leaving at least seven people dead and injuring dozens of others at the parade.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO