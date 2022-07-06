Police identify victims in Saturday shooting

HIGH POINT — High Point police have released the identities of a person who was killed and another who was injured in a Saturday night shooting.

According to a press release on Tuesday, Jeremiah L. Moore, 19, of Greensboro, was killed in the incident. Injured in the shooting was Isaiah H. Wall, 18, of High Point.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 1232 Eastchester Drive, which is the address of a Marathon gas station and convenience store at the intersection with Lassiter Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victims had been shot near the intersection of N. Centennial Street and N. University Parkway, which is about a half-mile away from the scene, and had then driven to the Marathon station.

Moore and Wall were taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for treatment, where Moore later died.