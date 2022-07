Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated new horror film Nope, Jordan Peele sat down for an interview with Empire and went in-depth on the relationship he has with his leading man Daniel Kaluuya. Previously together for Peele's first directorial effort, Get Out, Peele once again tapped Kaluuya to lead the UFO film, reuniting them for another chance to wow audiences together. Although it's a small sample size, magic seems to happen when the two work together and that chemistry is apparently just as strong off the set, due to their shared experiences and the massive respect Peele has for Kaluuya as an actor.

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO