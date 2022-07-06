Discarded Fireworks Believed To Have Caused Spencer Dumpster Fire

Wallingford, IA (KICD)– A lawn mower is being blamed for a shed fire east of Wallingford on Tuesday. Fire Chief Jarrod Fischer says his crew was called to 4531 210th Street around 3:30 that afternoon where they found the fire had extended into the structures frame. Firefighters from Estherville...
THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
Worthington, MN (KICD)– One person has died and six others are recovering from injuries sustained in a Wednesday morning crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office tells us a pickup and a work truck collided near Wilmont which critically injured a 19-year-ol passenger in one of the vehicles which he later succumbed to. Six others were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Calumet, Iowa — A Tea, SD man was taken to a hospital after an accident near Calumet recently. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 36-year-old Timothy Hilston of Tea, SD was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson Softtail motorcycle eastbound on B62, a mile south of Calumet, just east of Highway 59.
Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a crash in Plymouth County on Thursday morning. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call about 6:10 a.m. It indicated there had been a single-vehicle crash on K64 north of C30 approximately 5 miles east of Le Mars.
The body of a man who drowned in Calhoun County's North Twin Lake was recovered on Tuesday. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the body of 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro of Rockwell City was located by a member of the Buena Vista County Dive team shortly before noon on Tuesday.
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about noon Sunday, July 3, on a charge of abandonment of cats and dogs. The arrest of Andrew James Sird stemmed from a report from the manager of Northpark Apartments in Sheldon stating he had received numerous calls about a dog whimpering and crying in an apartment, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Calumet, IA (KICD)– A rollover crash in O’Brien County early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was northbound on Highway 59 near Calumet when the vehicle is believed to have crossed the center line and started to enter the ditch when Bush overcorrected causing the vehicle to then roll over into the opposite coming to a rest on its top.
ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley residents were arrested about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrests of 40-year-old Jessie Lee Kratz and 30-year-old Amber Marie Vonk stemmed from them taking merchandise valued less than $300 from Dollar General in Rock Valley and leaving the store without paying for the items, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
(Sioux Center, IA) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning in a pond north of Rock Valley. Sioux County Communications received a 911 call Monday reporting a male was swimming in the pond when he went underwater and did not resurface. Bystanders along with emergency responders located the male after some time and removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted. He was flown directly from the area to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
A drowning reportedly occurred at North Twin Lake in Calhoun County. Shortly after 5pm Monday, first responders were sent to the lake after a caller reported that a 25-year-old male who was swimming went under the water and did not come back up. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, and Rockwell City, Manson, and Twin Lakes fire departments are among the agencies that responded to the scene.
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three people have been charged in a Storm Lake animal cruelty case we first told you about last week. 61-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Lopez-Munoz and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez-Munoz were all charged with two counts of animal neglect0 causing injury or death and one count of animal neglect without serious injury.
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.
