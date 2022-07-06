Discarded Fireworks Believed To Have Caused Spencer Dumpster Fire

Firefighters are still at the scene of an explosion and fire this morning north of Battle Creek that destroyed a house. Emergency units from several northwest Iowa communities were sent to the Ida County area just before 9:30 a.m. Three people were reported to be injured in the blast and fire at a home. An adult male victim was taken to a Sioux City Hospital and an adult male and female were transported to the Ida Grove Hospital, no word on the extent of their injuries.

BATTLE CREEK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO