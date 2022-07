MILWAUKEE - With severe weather expected again Tuesday night, July 5, the Milwaukee fireworks shows in parks were postponed "indefinitely." The weather canceled or postponed Fourth of July fireworks displays throughout southeast Wisconsin July 4 and 5, but you wouldn't know it based on the number of fireworks that went off Monday night. One Milwaukee alderman said it's only a matter of time before these fireworks cause damage beyond repair.

