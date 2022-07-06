Meet The Cast Of “Poker Face”

Television networks have a love affair with reality television shows. The more outlandish, the better, it seems. Shows such as Teen Mom were a huge hit following teenage girls who ended up pregnant by their teenage boyfriends. The world watched as they navigated their way through the pregnancy and were forced to grow up a lot faster than any teenager should have to grow up. Spinoffs such as Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant are also abundant on television, and the world loves to see a story about someone whose life is a mess. Enter Lexi Tatman. She’s a woman who was first shown on national television during the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. She, along with her boyfriend, was in the midst of raising their first child. Their son, Tobias, was born in 2017, and the show aired in 2019. She was fired from the show after the first season, and now her fans want to know what happened to her, where she is, and what’s up with her life. Unlike many reality stars, her time was short and sweet, and she doesn’t appear to have any desire to go back to what she was doing on television even after she was fired from reality television. Here’s her story.

