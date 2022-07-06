ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet The Cast Of “Poker Face”

By A.E. Oats
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock is scheduled to drop a new TV series this year. Titled Poker Face, the show is created by showbiz veteran Rian Johnson, who previously worked on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Academy Award-nominated Knives Out. According to Variety, showrunners remain secretive about what the series is actually about, with...

TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kate Lyn Sheil

Kate Lyn Sheil is a young woman who knew she would become an actress when she was in the fourth grade. She was in a school play, and it was something she could not forget. She didn’t begin her professional career for many years after the fact, but she knew it was coming. Right now, she’s been in some seriously good projects. She’s one of the stars of the hit Netflix show “House of Cards,” and she’s done a lot of independent work on films such as “You’re Next,” and her talent is paramount. She’s someone who has been gifted some pretty amazing compliments we will share with you later, and we think it’s time the world gets to know more about this young actress.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence is still in her early 20s, but she’s already well on the way toward making a name for herself. The talented musician has been releasing music for nearly a decade, and she’s ready to show the world that she’s here to stay. Although she’s yet to release a full-length project, Charlotte has put out two EPs and they’ve definitely helped her generate a buzz. Her sound is unique and familiar at the same time, and her music has resonated with people from a variety of backgrounds. Even though her name may not be widely known yet, that won’t be the case for much longer. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Charlotte Lawrence.
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Lexi Tatman?

Television networks have a love affair with reality television shows. The more outlandish, the better, it seems. Shows such as Teen Mom were a huge hit following teenage girls who ended up pregnant by their teenage boyfriends. The world watched as they navigated their way through the pregnancy and were forced to grow up a lot faster than any teenager should have to grow up. Spinoffs such as Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant are also abundant on television, and the world loves to see a story about someone whose life is a mess. Enter Lexi Tatman. She’s a woman who was first shown on national television during the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. She, along with her boyfriend, was in the midst of raising their first child. Their son, Tobias, was born in 2017, and the show aired in 2019. She was fired from the show after the first season, and now her fans want to know what happened to her, where she is, and what’s up with her life. Unlike many reality stars, her time was short and sweet, and she doesn’t appear to have any desire to go back to what she was doing on television even after she was fired from reality television. Here’s her story.
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Beef”

A comedy-drama featuring a diverse cast is set to drop on Netflix later this year. Titled Beef, the show is created by Lee Sung Jin, who had previously worked on Undone and Dave. IMDb describes the film as follows: “Two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.” Netflix has expressed excitement over the development of the show. In a press release last March, Netflix’s VP of Drama Development Jinny Howe spoke about the progress of the show: “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.” As said, the show promises a diverse list of cast members. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Netflix TV series Beef.
Gamespot

Better Call Saul Character Recast For Final Episodes

Better Call Saul's mysterious and forceful cab driver first introduced in Season 4 and known only as Jeff has been recast--and will apparently recur at some point during the final six episodes of Season 6 that begin airing this coming Monday. According to Entertainment Weekly, Don Harvey, who originally played the character, will be replaced by Pat Healy (The Post).
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Snowflake Mountain

It’s amazing that networks can come up with new shows so often. What is left to discuss, after all? Netflix, however, has a thought; let’s take a bunch of adults who still behave like kids because they think the world revolves around them and they’ve not yet learned how to grow up and let’s make them miserable in the real world. It’s called Snowflake Mountain, and it might be just what you were looking for – unless you, too, are a liberal snowflake who cannot handle it. Are you?
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Christopher Abbott

Christopher Abbott made his on-screen debut in 2009. Within just a few years, he was already on his way to becoming a star. Christopher got his big break when he was cast as Charlie Dattolo in the HBO series Girls. He was a cast member on the show from 2012 to 2016, and he didn’t have any trouble keeping the ball rolling after leaving the show. Christopher got another big opportunity in 2017 when he was cast in the TV series The Sinner, and that also helped him show his versatility. Although it may seem like he’s been pretty quiet in 2022, that’s because he has quite a few projects in the pipeline. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Christopher Abbott.
Jameela Jamil
Chloë Sevigny
Natasha Lyonne
Dascha Polanco
Adrien Brody
S. Epatha Merkerson
Collider

'The Rehearsal' Trailer Features Nathan Fielder Preparing for Real Life

A new trailer for the upcoming comedy series, The Rehearsal, has been released which features Nathan Fielder's (Nathan For You) comedic return to television after a five-year hiatus. The show will debut on HBO Max later this month on July 15 at 11:00 pm ET/PT. The trailer features Fielder as...
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Love And Death”

A new miniseries from the creative mind of David E. Kelley is set to premiere on HBO this year. Titled Love and Death, the show is written by Kelley, who is best known for his work on shows like Doogie Howser, M.D., Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Boston Public, Boston Legal, Harry’s Law, Goliath, Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes, Big Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers. The show is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, who previously worked on the hit drama series Homeland. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to MovieWeb: “The miniseries will be set in the early 1980s and follows the beautiful and serene life of a couple who are local church attendees in Wylie, Texas. However, life turns completely upside down for them when Candy Montgomery murders her friend Betty Gore by striking her with a wood-splitting ax.” The show is set to feature an impressive list of cast members, including one who had just received an Academy Award nomination. If you want to learn more about the who’s-who of this much-anticipated series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Love and Death.
ComicBook

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Are Teaming Up For New Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are both beloved actors in Hollywood, and soon they will be sharing the screen in a new wedding comedy. The duo has signed on for an untitled project through Amazon Studios, which will be helmed by Nicholas Stoller who is best known for directing the Neighbors movies and the upcoming Bros. According to Variety, Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners, Hello Sunshine and Gloria Sanchez.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about TNT’s “Rich and Shameless”

Docuseries have become really popular over the last few years. As a result, it is no surprise that networks are continuing to add these kinds of shows to their lineups. TNT’s new show, Rich and Shameless, is proof. The series premiered in May of 2022 and tells “the true stories of the successes, failures, thrills and miseries that accompany the kind of wealth that few people can ever understand.” The show has found the perfect balance between suspense, mystery, and drama. If you are looking for something new to add to your watch list, this show might be worth checking out. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rich and Shameless.
SFGate

‘Black Bird’ Cast Remembers Co-Star Ray Liotta at Premiere: ‘He Meant Everything to Us’

True crime is all the craze on the small screen. Now, “Black Bird” is looking to shake things up. The series, starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, aims to play mind games with its audience, pitting a high school football star against a suspected serial killer. For Egerton, the show is more than just an interesting story of a horrendous crime, it’s a portrait of masculinity and how decisions made by men “fuck up the world.”
Variety

Final Emmy Predictions: TV Movie – Barry Levinson’s ‘The Survivor’ Looks Like the Only Sure Fire Bet

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Nautilus”

Just when you thought Disney+ is done dropping TV shows, Nautilus comes along. The show is based on the classic Jules Verne novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Disney+ has ordered 10 episodes of the series and will be written by James Dormer, who previously worked on Medici: Masters of Florence and Beowulf. Here’s a description of the original source material, according to Collider: “The 1869 novel tells the story of three individuals who, when on an expedition to discover an unidentified species of whale that has been damaging ships, find themselves in an underwater world with the enigmatic Captain Nemo. Aboard the Nautilus, Nemo ventures the seas accompanied by his crew, and the three men are caught between the choice to escape Nemo or remain to explore a fantastic underwater world.” If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this much-anticipated series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Disney+ TV series Nautilus.
TVOvermind

The Russo Brothers Directing The MCU X-Men Reboot? We’ll Take It

Joe and Anthony Russo, better known as The Russo Brothers, have got to be the most successful Marvel directors. Like, ever. They have come a long way from directing You, Me, and Dupree, to helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier seven years later. Seriously, you have to admit, that is one heck of a transition. Let’s give credit where it’s due, this dynamic duo of director brothers have given us some of the best movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that’s not even considering how much money those movies made. Avengers: Endgame actually succeeded in dethroning Avatar as the number one highest grossing movie of all time. That unfortunately didn’t last, but come on, how many other films achieved that? None. No matter how many ways you try to spin it, the Russo Brothers deserve all the credit in the world for that.
Collider

‘The Last Movie Stars’ Trailer Highlights Ethan Hawke’s Emotional Docuseries About Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

HBO Max released today the first trailer for The Last Movie Stars. The docuseries is set to chronicle the life, career, and longtime romance of mega-movie stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. The Hollywood couple managed to live a down-to-Earth life even though they became immensely famous. The six-part project is set to premiere later this month.
TVOvermind

“A Walk To Remember” Turns 20 In 2022

In 2022, A Walk To Remember will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The movie was released in 2002 and has since become a cult classic. Many people watch it time and time again for its emotional storyline and powerful performances from the cast. For those whose film memory is no longer as sharp, here’s a refresher on the plot of the movie: A Walk To Remember tells the story of two teenagers, Landon Carter (Shane West) and Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore), who fall in love with each other despite their different backgrounds. Landon is a popular student at his school while Jamie is the daughter of the town’s reverend. The two must overcome many obstacles throughout the film, including interference from Landon’s friends and family, but their love for each other is strong enough to conquer all.
