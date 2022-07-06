ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Haircuts and coffee: Two new shops opening side-by-side in the Old City

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLfw0_0gVuTz8y00

As the Old City redevelopment continues, two new shops are set to open on West Magnolia Avenue, just north of the Marble City Market.

Get ready for new coffee and barbering options.

After a few delays, Loyal's Barbershop will open its doors July 15. Five & Hoek Coffee shop is planning to open this fall. They will both be located in the new building at 200 W. Magnolia Ave.

The site was bought by the Courtland Group in 2016, where developers built a three-story building. It has one remaining open commercial business spot once these new shops open, and condominiums above them.

Here's a preview of what's to come.

Loyal to your barber

Loyal's Barbershop is sharpening its razors for its grand opening.

It's Nick Kitsos' first solo barbershop. After cutting hair for almost four years, Kitsos nearly started his own shop in Columbus, Ohio, but decided to wait and start fresh in Knoxville.

He has decorated the store according to his interests and values, with a variety of commissioned art and signs, including one called "Praying for Tips" with a pair of hands in a prayer position and the word "tips" tattooed onto them. A panther's head will be mounted onto the wall alongside a "Lord of the Rings" inspired map of Knoxville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKscv_0gVuTz8y00

This all comes alongside six barber stations where the services will be a little more traditional in nature.

"I want to have some like cool stuff, but like old school tip of the hat to like … we're going to be using straight razors, we're going to be doing hot towels," Kitsos said. "We are going to be making sure that you're getting that high-end men's grooming experience, but still in an environment where you can relax and it doesn't feel sterile."

The name of the barbershop reflects this notion. He began doing research for a name, as he liked the idea of using an actual name for the store but didn't want to call it Nick's Barbershop.

"I like the idea of having an old school name. And I found this this article, and it mentioned this dude way back whose name was Loyal, and I was like, 'That's a dope old name,'" Kitsos said.

Best bar: At the intersection of 'hillbilly and highfalutin,' Brother Wolf builds on Esquire's honor

Coming soon: With HenHoc now closed in Old City, the butcher shop owner is 'swirling' with new ideas

It also fit along with one of his core pillars as a barber, which is to "be loyal to your barber, and they'll be loyal to you."

He initially envisioned that he'd work at an established barbershop, but was dissuaded by the rates some shops in town were charging.

"I'm hoping to acquire barbers that are skilled, and that have a good clientele base that are tired of paying the commission that they're at and can come work for me and pay me a fraction, but still enough for me to justify having a business," Kitsos said.

He hopes clients will come out to his barbershop to talk, hang out and get a haircut in the process.

"I'd tell people like, just give me a shot. And I think if you give me a shot, you'll at least get a really good haircut. I can guarantee you that," Kitsos said. "And you may love the vibe, and you may not and that's OK. If you don't, then I'm not your barber."

Hoeked on coffee

Five & Hoek Coffee is brewing up plans for opening its second location this fall.

Based in Illinois, Five & Hoek Coffee is a family-owned coffee shop that's been open in Wheaton since 2013. It changed names in 2017 and is currently run by Erich Goepel with Beth and Tyler Fivecoat.

Tyler Fivecoat said the team picked Knoxville for a few reasons, including proximity to family and an overall appreciation for the city.

Five & Hoek Coffee primarily serves coffee. They directly trade with farmers all over the world and paying above the fair-trade minimum, according to Fivecoat. They roast the coffee beans themselves with light and medium roasts to ensure they don't burn the beans and the flavors stay intact.

"We treat coffee a lot like wine where we're tasting different varietals and seeing which coffees we want to bring in each season and bringing a lot of coffees back over and over and over," Fivecoat said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqRZI_0gVuTz8y00

The shop serves additional drinks as well like organic smoothies. They have partnered with Sugar Queen Creamery for milkshakes, which include chocolate, espresso and chai flavors. They plan to operate a coffee cart at the creamery a few days each week.

As they prepare to open, Fivecoat wants the shop to be a place for people to gather and enjoy one of their drinks as they relax with "their five or 10 minutes of peace before they go about their day."

"We're a family owned and operated business, like me and Beth or one of us is there every day and we take a lot of pride in what we do and what we serve. And we have fun doing it," Fivecoat said.

Five & Hoek will open this fall, probably in September. They had a few delays in getting the shop open, but Fivecoat said he thinks what they are going to be bringing Knoxville will be worth it.

"We think we're bringing a great addition," Fivecoat said. "We roast our own coffee and we have been for years. So we think we're bringing the best coffee that you can find to the city."

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Haircuts and coffee: Two new shops opening side-by-side in the Old City

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Homemade ice cream comes to South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cool down this summer heat with some delicious ice cream. Sugar Queen Creamery has officially opened their doors two weeks ago and have had a rotating doors ever since. This unique South Knoxville ice cream parlor is family owned is homemade, from the ice cream...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Events across East Tennessee for you and the family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of the events happening around East Tennessee for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. Summer Nights concert series is back this Thursday at Pinnacle Turkey Creek. Every other Thursday, you and the family can enjoy live music, dinner, activities, giveaways, and more! It’s from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. The Jazzspirations will be performing and Jimmys’ Food Truck will be there.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WATE

Chick-fil-A honors Morristown woman and loyal fan

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE)– If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you may have seen a post that has touched the heart of many people. Beth Ann Smith wrote about her grandmother, who passed away recently. She wrote about her grandmother’s favorite part of the summer was when she could get a peach milkshake from Chick-fil-A. Smith […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
newstalk987.com

Some Roads in Knoxville are Closed to Flooding

Knoxville Police say the following roads have been closed due to flooding. Hinton Drive between Third Creek Road and Western Avenue; Ray Mears Boulevard; E. Fifth Avenue at the underpass off of Hall of Fame Drive; Gleason Drive between Montvue and Downtown West. Also, Papermill Drive in front of McKay’s is flooding but no word if that road has been closed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Old City#Coffee Beans#Coffee Bar#Loyal#Barbershop#The Courtland Group#Rings
Tennessee Tribune

Knoxville Celebrates Rev. Dr. Middlebrook’s 80th Birthday

KNOXVILLE, TN — It was a celebration befitting a King. The festivities were held in the ballroom of the Crowne Plaza, one of Knoxville’s finest hotels. Guest came from far and wide, dignitaries, community leaders, including candidate for Tennessee governor, Memphis Councilman, JB Smiley Jr. It was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man arrested for reportedly leaving children in a hot car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly left two children in a hot car according to Knoxville Police. Police say Patrick Blanco left two children under the age of 5 in his car for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday. Officers received a call on just after 2 p.m. saying children had been left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Save A Lot on North Broadway. As officers arrived, the vehicle began driving away, leading officers to pull it over into a Walgreen’s parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
wvlt.tv

Organization rescues starving horses in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Horse Haven of Tennessee asked for donations after rescuing four horses in Sevier County late last month. Horse Haven representatives said they received calls from local and state entities asking for help, so they brought in the horses. The horses have had their vet checks and are currently on refeeding plans.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Widening project to close Hillwood Drive for seven days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Starting July 11, Hillwood Drive in Knoxville will be closed to traffic as crews work to widen the road. The project is planned to last seven days and is estimated to cost about $100,000, according to the City of Knoxville. The plan is to widen the road to 20 feet and remove the drop-offs at the sides of the road.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville celebrates at Festival on the 4th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Festival on the 4th has returned to Knoxville and there was a lot of red, white, blue and plenty to do. It’s an event that the office of special events director, Kyndra Brewer said is a special one every year. “It’s where absolutely wonderful memories are being made,” she said. The […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TVA receives more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of hammerhead flatworms around Knoxville and numerous in Norris, Tennessee. The hammerhead flatworms are not native to the United States. They are an invasive species with no predators. They seek hot, humid environments. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy