Queens, NY

Moose on the Loose: Mets ace deGrom takes next steps in rehab process

pix11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets pitching ace Jacob deGrom continues to make his way back on the mound from injury. Moose on the Loose: Mets ace deGrom takes next steps …. Some wet weather possible, but beautiful days ahead. Gun arrests up during...

The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
ESPN

Donaldson's slam leads Yankees past Devers, Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON -- — Gerrit Cole shut down eight of the nine hitters in the Red Sox lineup — good enough to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-5 victory over Boston on Thursday night. And then there was Rafael Devers. The Red Sox third baseman made a...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Yankees position Joey Gallo in left field on Wednesday

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gallo will man left field after Aaron Hicks was given a breather on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project Gallo to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideThePinstripes

Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman Haven’t Discussed Contract Extension Yet

Aaron Judge is not the only notable Yankee in a contract year. While the slugging outfielder’s future was the main topic of discussion during Hal Steinbrenner’s Wednesday Zoom call, the team owner also touched on Brian Cashman’s situation. Steinbrenner said that he and New York’s general manager have not discussed a contract extension yet, per The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler. Cashman is in the final year of the five-year, $25 million extension he signed in December 2017.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Jacob deGrom, Travis Jankowski

Slowly but surely, the New York Mets are getting closer to having their ace return to the rotation later this month. Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) felt good the day after his first rehab outing and is expected to make his second start for Port St. Lucie on Friday against the Daytona Tortugas, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters in Cincinnati on Monday, prior to the Mets' 7-4 win over the Reds.
QUEENS, NY
