Florida State

LISTEN: Florida Voters Get New Cards in Mail

By Gordon Byrd
 2 days ago

TAMPA -- New voter cards are going out to Florida voters in July.

The cards will show voters' new congressional, legislative, county commission and school board districts. They're necessary because of the 10-year redistricting process.

In some cases, voters will have new polling places. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer says fewer than two percent of his county's voters will see a change in voting location.

Latimer says the most important things to check when you get your new card are your name, and your party registration.

Listen to an interview with Latimer below.

NewsRadio WFLA

Temporary Protected Status Could Expire For Venezuelans By Monday

Calls coming for the Biden administration to extend temporary protected status for Venezuelans living in the U-S. President Biden has until Monday to extend TPS for the more than 240-thousand who have applied. State Senator Annette Taddeo says it's imperative this is done, the people seeking asylum are in dire need of the very basics. She says 80-percent of the population is living in poverty with little access to food, medical care and electricity. The highest number of people seeking asylum from any country come from Venezuela. Florida is home to the largest number of Venezuelans living in the U-S.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

Gas Prices Continue to Drop in Florida

We're still feeling pain at the pump, but it's not quite as severe. AAA's Mark Jenkins says the state average is down 37-cents since May. Florida drivers are now paying an average of $4.51 for a gallon of regular unleaded. "Yesterday, the price of oil fell below $100 per barrel for the first time in two months. And today, we're seeing another big round of oil price drops."
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida man's scathing obituary goes viral

FLORIDA - An obituary has gone viral after a deceased Florida man was viciously roasted by his son. Larry Pfaff's obituary for his father, Lawrence H. Pfaff Sr., described Lawrence as a man who was “incapable of love” for people other than himself. The obituary went viral after...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

