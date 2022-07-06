LISTEN: Florida Voters Get New Cards in Mail

TAMPA -- New voter cards are going out to Florida voters in July.

The cards will show voters' new congressional, legislative, county commission and school board districts. They're necessary because of the 10-year redistricting process.

In some cases, voters will have new polling places. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer says fewer than two percent of his county's voters will see a change in voting location.

Latimer says the most important things to check when you get your new card are your name, and your party registration.

Listen to an interview with Latimer below.

Photo: Canva