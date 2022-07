The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. German Marquez takes the mound for the Rockies, while Ryan Pepiot replaces the previously listed Mitch White as the starter for the Dodgers. White had been listed as the probable starter Tuesday morning, but Pepiot will now get the call.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO