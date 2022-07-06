ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Minions have led to theaters banning suits and box office records

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KzZf_0gVuS3Ve00

The Minions: The Rise Of Gru has brought smiles to the faces of millions, but not without upsetting a few movie theaters. Released on July 1st, the sequel to the spin-off prequel of the 2015 movie, Minions , tells the story of how Gru becomes a super villain. Since its release, teenagers, and even adults have participated in the viral trend #Gentleminions, which led to select theater issues bans to audience members in formal wear.

@lyndon.c

Despicable af 🍌 #fyp #minions #riseofgru #cineplex #gentleman

♬ original sound - billh

Nostalgic teenagers and young adults that have been following the Despicable Me franchise have been packing the movie theaters after a long COVID-19 pandemic. With their help, it has become the most successful July 4th movie opening ever, bringing in over $125 million in the US and Canada over the weekend, per QZ. The previous record was held by Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon, which collected $115 million in 2011.

Moviegoers are bringing their creativity to the next level when it comes to the #gentleminions trend. There have been flash mobs, hundreds of bananas getting snuck in, and organized chaos that has even ended in the police showing up. According to Sky News, in Britain, The Regal movie theater wrote in a since-deleted statement, “We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru.’” ”This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and its associated behaviour,” they added.

@ohhialexx

#greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #gentleminions #minions

♬ Rich Minion - Yeat

RELATED:

WATCH: Camila Cabello goes viral in new dance video with hilarious choreography

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and more

Celebrities who have threatened to run for President of the United States


While the hurling of bananas can be a little too much, with all the other horrible things kids could be doing, is seeing a movie with friends really something we should try and stop? Universal Pictures has shown their support for the trend, tweeting “to everyone showing up to Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.” The Minions TikTok account has also called on viewers with a montage of kids in suits with the words, “Your day has come.”

@minions

Bobspeed you gentleminions. 🤵 #Minions #TheRiseOfGru only in theaters now. #gentleminions #gentlemen #riseofgru #mintok

♬ Powerful songs like action movie music - Tansa

With Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand , and Julie Andrews , you still have plenty of time to catch the movie in theaters. In the meantime, check out more of gentleminions videos below.

@joedalrymple

#CapCut #fyp #foryoupage #minionsriseofgru #gru #riseofgru

♬ original sound - xdrollerkingk

@latrophobia

10/10 would recommend #minionsriseofgru #minions #theboys #fy #KAFD

♬ yeat x minions - kt
@purpwaffle

#minions #minionssquad💫 #foryourpage #trend

♬ the way i are -

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch S’able Labs Skin Care

Idris and Sabrina Elba believe that when you treat yourself well you treat others well. That ethos forms the basis of their new project, a genderless skin care brand called S’able Labs, launching on July 12 with three products made with natural ingredients from East Africa. S’able Labs skin...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Coffin
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Rza
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Lucy Lawless
TheStreet

AMC Has a New Way to Bring People Back (Not a Superhero Movie)

AMC (AMCX) - Get AMC Networks Inc. Report largely shut down during the covid-19 pandemic, and it’s been a slow crawl for the chain to return to where it was. AMC is hardly out of the woods yet, and box office numbers are nowhere near where they were a decade ago. But you take your victories where you can, and it’s overall been a pretty solid year AMC. (It’s certainly had worse years.)
MOVIES
EW.com

New Nope details revealed as Jordan Peele adds set to Universal Studios tour ride

The plot for Jordan Peele's Nope is still under wraps, but Universal Studios Hollywood will allow audiences to explore the world of the film for themselves later this summer. Universal will open a full Nope set as part of the California theme park's beloved Studio Tour ride, which visitors will be able to ride past as they get a behind-the-scenes look at props and buildings from the film's Jupiter's Claim location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Box Office Records#Minions#Qz#Sky News#Regal
Cinemablend

Jordan Peele's New Movie Nope Is Getting Its Own Universal Studios Attraction The Same Day It Opens In Theaters

Usually, a movie has to prove itself before it gets added to a theme park. While you might see a walk around character from a brand new Marvel movie at Disneyland Resort or some other temporary addition as a way to promote a new film, to get a permanent installation in a park you generally need to prove that there’s an audience interested enough to justify the time and expense. And yet, Universal Studios Hollywood is apparently already convinced people are going to want to see more from Jordan Peele’s new horror film, Nope, as the movie is set to have its Jupiter’s Claim set added to the World Famous Studio Tour, and that will open on July 22, the same day Nope hits theaters.
MOVIES
morningbrew.com

Minions offer memes and hope for movie theaters

The yellow Tic Tac gremlins have won. The fifth installment of the Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru, broke the July Fourth weekend box office record with a haul of more than $125 million. Those gangbuster numbers were fueled by the film’s yearslong marketing campaign and Gen Z’s addiction to chaos.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" Sets Box Office Record With $127.9 Million Opening

Minions: The Rise of Gru is expected to set a new record at the box office for being the highest-selling film for any Independence Day weekend opening in history. After being released to theaters on Friday, the film is projected to bring in $127.9 million, beating out the previous record-holder, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, which earned $115.9 million in 2011.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Tells Elon Musk ‘I’m Right There With You’ After Billionaire Confirms New Twins

On Thursday July 7, Elon Musk confirmed he is the father of twins born to Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in Nov. 2021, via Page Six. And fellow prolific father Nick Cannon is definitely supportive, as the rapper and show host took to Twitter to respond to Elon’s recent tweet about becoming a father again. “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” Elon, 51, tweeted on July 7 after news of the secret birth broke. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” Nick, 41, responded with, “Right there with you my brother!” in a social media reaction destined for maximum exposure.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Jurassic World Dominion's Box Office Takes a Bite Out of $800 Million Worldwide

The dinosaurs of Jurassic World Dominion are officially in elite company. The latest film in the Jurassic World trilogy has crossed the absurd $800 million mark at the worldwide box office, joining Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of four Hollywood films to do so since the pandemic began in 2020. With that milestone, it ranks as the third-biggest film of 2022 with $824.5 million, joining the latter two titans.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Drake and Jeff Bezos reminisce about their humble beginnings

Drake and Jeff Bezos might have an age difference of over 20 years, but still, both have things in common. The 35-year-old Canadian rapper and the 58-year-old American entrepreneur and Amazon founder reminisce about their humble beginnings. After Drake posted throwback pictures on Instagram of a younger version...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke to star in gay western

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke have signed on to Pedro Almodóvar’s new project. The film, titled “Strange Way of Life” is a western and a short, with Almodóvar calling it his “answer to ‘Brokeback Mountain,’” the 2005 film that followed the romance between two cowboys in ‘60s...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Now Tom Cruise’s First $1 Billion Box Office Hit

Tom Cruise has earned his biggest box office achievement in his four-decade career thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick” — a $1 billion grossing film. While Paramount and Skydance have not officially declared it, industry estimates are expecting “Top Gun: Maverick” to cross $1 billion worldwide on Sunday after it grossed $30.5 million domestic and $44.5 million in overseas markets. That brings its estimated total to $521 million domestic and $484 million international, putting it just past $1 billion globally depending on final Sunday numbers.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy