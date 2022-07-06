West Coast dockworkers still talking after contract expires

Monitoring the moulting phenology of American lobsters (Homarus americanus) is important for maintaining sustainable lobster stocks. Changes in lobster landings can affect reproduction and disease susceptibility. Data on lobster moult indicators and on life-history traits (sex, size) were collated from a twelve-year monitoring program (2004"“2015) in six lobster fishing areas in Atlantic Canada. A total of 141,659 lobsters were sampled over 1,195 sampling events using a standardized protocol and commercial lobster fishing traps. The dataset contains pleopod stages, estimated hemolymph protein levels (Â°Brix values) and shell hardness as well as lobster sex and size. Evaluation of sex ratio dynamics is also possible but existing biases in sampling males and females needs to be noted. This dataset is valuable in terms of inferring spatio-temporal trends in the life history of lobsters, as well as in the analysis of their moult cycle, and hence more generally for fisheries science and marine ecology.

