A 30-year-old Gainesville man remains in jail following his arrest just after midnight Tuesday on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. A press release from the sheriff’s office states that on July 5, at approximately 11:56 p.m., a deputy with the White County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Webster Lake Road. The vehicle was weaving excessively and crossing the centerline, the release states. The driver refused to stop and began driving at a high rate of speed.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO