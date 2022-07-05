Harrison Bader beginning light baseball activities Tuesday

Stephen Piscotty went 1-for-3 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting a solo homer, walking once, and striking out once as the A's went on to beat the Blue Jays 5-3. Piscotty helped pad the A's lead to two runs after the Blue Jays cut it to one, his homer which was his second of the season. The Athletics' outfielder is batting below average with a BA of .213 which is paired with another below average number in his OPS which sits at .649. The 31 year old should not be rostered as he provides no value across the board at the moment, which can also be credited to his lack of patience at the plate as he is striking out 31% of the time.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO