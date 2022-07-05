ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Bader beginning light baseball activities Tuesday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBader just beginning light baseball work likely means he is not near a return when...

St. Louis' Albert Pujols resting on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Nolan Arenado was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was shifted to third base, and Conner Capel was positioned in left field. According to Baseball...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The St. Louis Cardinals should talk to the Marlins about Pablo Lopez

The St. Louis Cardinals need a starting pitcher. There might be one available in South Florida in right-hander Pablo Lopez. It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals need starting pitching, and with the trade deadline fast approaching, the time to make a move is growing near. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of top-end starters on the market, and the options are quite slim. There is one team, however, that could change everything.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tommy Edman heads to Cardinals' bench on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Edman will take a break after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 260 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cardinals Honor Yadier Molina With A Special Logo

2022 marks the final season that two St. Louis Cardinals legends will ever step foot on a baseball field. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both announced their impending retirements from Major League Baseball prior to the start of this season. Sadly, Molina has been on the injured list for a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
William Contreras homers on Tuesday

Contreras hit a 102.2 mph, 359 ft. home run to deep right in the bottom of the first inning, following up a blast by teammate Austin Riley. Contreras has cooled off significantly recently as this was his first home run in his last 13 games and he has gone 9-for-46 (.195) over that span. Hopefully the solid game will get him going again. On the season he is hitting .267/.349/.556 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI over 135 at-bats.
MLB
Max Fried exits Wednesday’s start with glute tightness

Max Fried exited his Wednesday start for precautionary reasons with right-glute tightness. Manager Brian Snitker stated he will be fine for his next start. Fried was putting together another great performance on Wednesday prior to exiting with the injury. In 17 games (9-2) he has a 2.52 ERA and a solid 8.39 K/9 ratio. He ranks seventh in the NL in strikeouts, second in wins, and fifth in ERA. Great news for fantasy managers that he is not expected to miss his next scheduled start.
MLB
Aaron Judge blasts grand slam in win Wednesday

The grand slam was Judge’s Major League-leading 30th home run and his first homer since June 29. Judge had been in a mini 2-for-15 (.133) slump before his three-hit performance on Wednesday. Judge’s RBI total of 64 moves him past Jose Ramirez and into 4th place in the Majors and 1st in the American League. Judge’s slash line of .287/.366/.627 along with his homers and RBI totals make him about as automatic as it gets for fantasy managers this season.
MLB
Alex Kirilloff feeling alright after collision Wednesday

Kirilloff had a solid series despite being removed from Wednesday’s game after the collision. He went 6-for-13 with two home runs and six RBIs during the series with the White Sox. The Twins have an off day Thursday, but look for an update prior to their series opener with the Rangers Friday.
MLB
Tommy Edman starting for Cardinals on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Edman is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Our models project Edman for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Andrew Benintendi scores three times, steal base in win Wednesday

Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Kansas City's 7-4 victory in Houston on Wednesday. Benintendi stuffed the box score on Wednesday night contributing in nearly every category against the Astros. Benintendi has seven multi-hit performances in his last nine games and is 16-for-33 (.485) in that span. He only has three homers but his slash line of .316/.387/.404 and 33 RBI make up for his lack of power. As the trade deadline grows closer, a lot of contenders should be interested in the left fielder which would only increase his fantasy value.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury, undergoing MRI on Friday

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury Thursday that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI on Friday. (Chris Haynes of Yahoo) Fantasy Impact:. The seventh overall selection in the 2022 NBA...
PORTLAND, OR
Stephen Piscotty hits solo dinger in A's series win Tuesday night

Stephen Piscotty went 1-for-3 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting a solo homer, walking once, and striking out once as the A's went on to beat the Blue Jays 5-3. Piscotty helped pad the A's lead to two runs after the Blue Jays cut it to one, his homer which was his second of the season. The Athletics' outfielder is batting below average with a BA of .213 which is paired with another below average number in his OPS which sits at .649. The 31 year old should not be rostered as he provides no value across the board at the moment, which can also be credited to his lack of patience at the plate as he is striking out 31% of the time.
MLB
Kyle Schwarber goes deep twice on Tuesday against Nationals

Schwarber is on a ridiculous tear and is now up to 25 home runs on the season. He has seven home runs over his last 12 games, and has raised his batting average to .219. Schwarber's 29.3% strikeout rate is still too high, but because he ranks in the top four percent of the league in quality of contact, he's able to get away with it. He's one of the top power hitters in the game right now, and that is unlikely to change.
WASHINGTON, DC
Justin Houston agrees to new deal with Ravens

Houston has been a solid player for the Ravens during his tenure, and they made sure to keep him around by tendering and re-signing him. Baltimore's defense is thought to be above average, and keeping the veteran around will only be good for them. Look for a healthy Ravens defense to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2021 campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cristopher Sanchez tosses five shutout innings in win on Tuesday

Cristopher Sanchez allowed two hits and walked two over five shutout innings on Tuesday against the Nationals. He struck out two and earned the win, moving to 1-1. With the Phillies struggling for healthy bodies in their rotation, they recalled Sanchez from Triple-A and he didn't disappoint. He's hardly a major prospect at this point in his career, and he generated just four whiffs over his 60 pitches. He'll get at least one more turn in the rotation against the Cardinals on Sunday, but you're playing with fire if you roster or start Sanchez.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kevin Gausman will not make scheduled Thursday start

Kevin Gausman will not make his scheduled Thursday start in Seattle. The Blue Jays pitching coach stated it his possible that he throws a bullpen tomorrow but his ankle has not healed fast enough to plan when his next start will be. (Shi Davidi on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Gausman...
MLB
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (7/6) PREMIUM

Wednesday’s main slate is medium-sized, including eight games at DraftKings and FanDuel. Additionally, it starts at the same time at both DFS providers, beginning at 7:05 pm ET. There’s an intriguing mix of high-upside offenses and talented pitchers, despite the size of the slate. Wednesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy.
MLB
Chris Taylor officially placed on the 10-day IL

The Dodgers officially placed utility man Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list with a fractured foot, per MLB beat writer Juan Toribio. (MLB) Taylor had been feeling discomfort in his foot recently, which prompted the Dodgers to send him for a CT scan. That came back with the fracture. The specific timetable for his absence is not yet known, but it will obviously be longer than the 10-day window. Taylor was having a really poor year hitting .238 with just six home runs and 27 RBI. Zach McKinstry was activated in a corresponding move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lane Thomas sitting for Nationals versus Phillies

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies. What It Means:. Thomas is taking a seat after starting the last three games and going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games of...
WASHINGTON, DC

