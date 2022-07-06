10 Best Movies About Dreams and Nightmares

Thor: Love and Thunder is nearly in theaters. Taika Waititi's second film about the God of Thunder not only sees the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson but also the inclusion of several new (and semi-new) characters such as Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor aka Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster. Considering that Thor: Love and Thunder is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it will undoubtedly make bucket loads of money at the box office. However, almost every other film in this long-running franchise is available to stream on Disney+ (The Incredible Hulk and Jon Watt's Spider-Man trilogy are currently unavailable on Disney+), so some fans may forgo a trip to the movie theater and instead watch it at home. Therefore, here's when you can stream Thor: Love and Thunder. Keep in mind these dates are estimates and not definitive.

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO