On June 30, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the TD Bank located at 185 Main Street on a report that a man was attempting to fraudulently obtain a debit card by impersonating the real account holder. The suspect was still in the bank when officers arrived. He said his name was Edward Tucker and presented a Pennsylvania driver's license with that name. The bank employee said that a Norwalk branch of TD Bank notified the Westport location that the suspect was supposedly trying to engage in the same fraudulent activity there and to be aware should he come to Westport. The Norwalk bank also advised that they reached out to the real account holder who said he was still in PA.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO