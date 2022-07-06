ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

By Lisa Caroccia-Serra
ocscanner.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders are on the scene of a car that...

ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: DISABLED VEHICLE GARDEN STATE PARKWAY

Police are on the scene of a disabled vehicle in the center lane of the GSP southbound. Use caution in the area. Michael Ann Pease on July 7, 2022 - 21:34 at 21:34. Didn’t they have any clues the car was breaking down, so they can pull over. Michael...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
987thecoast.com

Report: Injuries in Parkway Accident Early Thursday Morning in EHT

An investigation continues into a motor vehicle accident on the northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway early Thursday morning that resulted in injuries. The Press of Atlantic City reports that a vehicle left the roadway, struck trees, and flipped at milepost 39.5 shortly after 1:00am Thursday. Two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
ocscanner.news

LACEY: DWI, RECKLESS DRIVING, REFUSAL TO SUBMIT BREATH SAMPLES – ARRESTED

DWI – On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6:24 p.m., Lieutenant Sullivan conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 9 near Game Farm Road, Forked River, for careless driving and failure to maintain lane. Officers Lee and Hyle responded to assist, and met with the driver, Carolyn Landes (61) of Toms River. Investigation at the scene revealed that Carolyn was driving while intoxicated. Carolyn was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where she was processed. Carolyn was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Refusal to Submit Breath Samples, and Reckless Driving. Carolyn was served her copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Meet the Toms River Township Police K-9 Unit

I recently had the opportunity to visit theToms River Township Police training center, it's something I have wanted to do for some time, but with a different twist. I wanted to sit in on the K-9 unit and see the dogs in action and meet the officers who work closely with the police dogs.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Atlantic County: NJSP

Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Atlantic County. Robert McClernan, 60, of Mays Landing, was hit by a Fiat 500L traveling east on Route 322/Black Horse Pike in Folsom, New Jersey State Police said. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Monday, July 4. The...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Injured In Ocean County Dirt Bike Crash

MANCHESTER – A 22-year-old suffered extensive injuries after losing control of their dirt bike and crashing into a tree, police said. On July 4 around 2:48 p.m., officers were called to Heritage Minerals, also known as Asarco, where they found Deivid Barbosa-Pereira, 22, of Newark, lying in the wooded area ejected from the dirt bike. Barbosa-Pereira suffered extensive leg injuries and was medevaced to Jersey Shore University Hospital for further treatment, police said. He was wearing a helmet.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SUSPICIOUS ACTING MALE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

Warrant Arrest – On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Windsor Street and Arlington Avenue, Forked River, for a report of a male subject with long hair that was dancing and talking to himself. Upon their arrival, officers observed a male subject matching the description given, whom they identified as Brenden Evans (35) of Devon Street, Forked River. It was discovered that Brenden had an active warrant issued out of the Ocean County Superior Court. Brenden was placed under arrest and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

