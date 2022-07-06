ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Triad area sees trees, power lines down due to severe storms

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 2 days ago

Several severe storms in the area have resulted in power outages and damages to properties all around the Triad Tuesday night. The Winston-Salem Fire...

www.wxii12.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX8 News

Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Triad with heat index breaking 100°

(WGHP) — Heat, humidity, and afternoon thunderstorms. You know the drill. Heat Advisories will be in effect for Alamance, Chatham, Davie, Montgomery and Rowan counties this afternoon until 7 p.m. It will be partly cloudy through lunchtime, then we’re expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. They will start to the northwest and tumble across the […]
ALAMANCE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northern Davidson County in central North Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 440 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clemmons, or 8 miles south of Winston-Salem, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Arcadia and Welcome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem home set on fire by lightning strike

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home was set on fire by a lightning strike on Tuesday, officials tell FOX8. Winston-Salem fire crews were on the scene in the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the strike. Thunderstorms will continue moving through the […]
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools requests investigation after driving-school SUV travels through floodwaters

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district are requesting an investigation into what happened Tuesday evening when a driving-school vehicle drove through floodwaters on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem. It was caught on camera by WXII 12 News viewer Anthony Warren. The driving-school vehicle was among a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Construction worker killed in North Carolina trench collapse

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A construction worker was killed Tuesday when a trench collapsed at a housing development site near Albemarle, according to Stanly County officials. The incident happened on the site of a new residential subdivision near Hatley Farm Road and Highway 73, according to Stanly...
ALBEMARLE, NC
FOX8 News

Fatal crash closes NC-87 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fatal crash on NC-87 in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and the Department of Transportation (NCODT). NCSHP say they got a report of a two-vehicle crash on NC-87 at 2:58 p.m. One person...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

UPDATED | Asheboro Fire Responds To Commercial Fire on Albemarle Rd

ASHEBORO N.C. – Just after 5:30pm the Asheboro Fire Department was dispatched to a smoke alarm at 857 Albemarle Rd, a vacant structure between the Quality Inn and Roadway Inn (former Motel 6). When firefighters arrived the reported a commercial structure with smoke showing from the structure. An intal...
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Pick-up truck crashes into fence around Graham Confederate monument

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for information after a driver crashed into the fence around Graham’s downtown Confederate monument. Police say a white pick-up truck with ladder racks hit the fence surrounding the statue in Court Square at 4:26 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck then drove away. Security cameras were able to capture an image of the scene.
GRAHAM, NC
WFXR

Pedestrian hit, killed in Sunday night crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man lost his life Sunday night in Danville after he reportedly stepped into traffic along Piney Forest Road and was hit by a vehicle. According to Capt. Steve Richardson with the Danville Police Department, the incident was called in at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 from the 1200 block of Piney Forest Road.
DANVILLE, VA
The Daily South

Casings From Thousands of Molting Flies Pile Up on North Carolina Lake

A suspected fish kill at a North Carolina lake turned out to be something much less alarming. According to Yadkin Riverkeeper, the "gross" scum covering parts of High Rock Lake outside Salisbury is actually the result of thousands of molting mayflies shedding their casings. "It's gross and scummy, but doesn't...
SALISBURY, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

No One Injured In Asheboro House Fire on 4th of July

ASHEBORO N.C. – No one was injured in what officials are calling an accidental house fire last night in Asheboro. According to Samantha East, Public Information Officer with the Asheboro Fire Department at 10:42 pm, crews with the Asheboro Fire Department, along with Randolph County EMS were paged out to a structure fire at 1303 Uwharrie St. Officers with the Asheboro Police Department in the area reported heavy smoke billowing from windows of the home when they arrived.
ASHEBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC families stranded after dozens of vehicle tires slashed

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a dozen High Point families spent the Fourth of July weekend asking why someone would target their vehicles and slash a one-inch hole in their tires. The vandalism happened overnight Saturday into Sunday along Prescott Place and Hillcrest Manor on Eaton Place in High Point. Neighbors told FOX8 […]
wfdd.org

State warns residents to look out for invasive spotted lanternfly

State officials say they are ramping up surveillance of the invasive spotted lanternfly, which has been detected for the first time in the state near Kernersville. Joy Goforth is a plant pest administrator with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. Goforth says the spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state’s wine and grape industries, and can also damage numerous species including apples, pears, and roses. She warns homeowners that honeydew produced by the lanternfly can attract stinging insects, and lead to objects being covered by a fungal disease known as sooty mold.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Homes and cars graffitied in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Kernersville woke up to some surprising damage, graffiti sprayed all over cars and buildings in one apartment complex. It happened at the Lindsey Manor Apartment Homes. Mike Mitchell woke up to spray paint all over the back of his wife’s car. As he walked around the neighborhood, he noticed […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC

