Triad area sees trees, power lines down due to severe storms

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northern Davidson County in central North Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 440 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clemmons, or 8 miles south of Winston-Salem, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Arcadia and Welcome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO