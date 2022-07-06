ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios shares playful video with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi hours after tennis star was charged with allegedly assaulting his ex-lover Chiara Passari

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nick Kyrgios has shared a playful Instagram video of himself and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at Wimbledon, just hours after it emerged he'd been charged with assaulting his former partner Chiara Passari.

The tennis star, 27, is facing allegations he assaulted model Passari in an alleged incident in December last year and will fly back to Australia to face court next month.

In the Instagram Story, Costeen is seen posing in the mirror alongside Kyrgios' sister Halimah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jh2pg_0gVuNeUr00
Nick Kyrgios shared a playful Instagram video of himself (far left) and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi (centre) posing in the mirror with his sister Halimah (far right) at Wimbledon, just hours after it came to light he'd been charged with assaulting his former partner Chiara Passari

Costeen appeared not to realise her boyfriend was filming rather than taking a photo, jokingly telling her beau: 'If you're doing a video, I'm going to punch you in the face'.

The trio then burst into laughter as the video ended.

Costeen and Halimah both shared the same clip to their own Instagram Stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ST4S_0gVuNeUr00
Costeen appeared not to realise her boyfriend was filming rather than taking a photo, jokingly telling her beau: 'If you're doing a video, I'm going to punch you in the face'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4deuve_0gVuNeUr00
The trio then burst into laughter as the video ended 

The aspiring influencer has been cheering on her boyfriend from the crowd as he plays his way through Wimbledon.

The pair shared a courtside kiss during one of Kyrgios' training sessions on Monday.

On Tuesday, he attended practice as normal just minutes after the assault allegations came to light - although he chose to train on the court furthest away from waiting media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7SOD_0gVuNeUr00
Kyrgios is facing allegations he assaulted model Chiara Passari (pictured together) in an alleged incident in December last year and will fly back to Australia to face court

'ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,' police said on Tuesday night.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Flanked by his entourage, Kyrgios appeared calm ahead of his quarter-final showdown at the Grand Slam.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play Chile's Cristian Garin on Wednesday to win a spot in the Grand Slam's semi-final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFwdQ_0gVuNeUr00
 'This is why I play. To all my youngsters out there, believe in yourself,' he captioned a photo of an adoring young fan at Wimbledon, shortly after the allegations came to light

Leaving the practice courts shortly after the allegations surfaced, Kyrgios told waiting reporters he 'felt like he was in The Last Dance' - referring to the 2020 documentary about basketball legend Michael Jordan.

He also posted to Instagram, urging his 2.3 million followers to 'believe in themselves'.

'This is why I play. To all my youngsters out there, believe in yourself,' he wrote alongside a photo captured of an adoring young fan at Wimbledon.

Costeen left a series of emojis in the comment section which Kyrgios responded to with a single love-heart.

His barrister Jason Moffett, from Key Chambers, told The Canberra Times his client was aware of the allegations, which were 'in the context of a domestic relationship'.

'The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334dIU_0gVuNeUr00
It's understood the matter concerns an allegation Kyrgios grabbed ex-girlfriend Passari

'Given the matter is before the court... he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release.'

It's understood the matter concerns an allegation Kyrgios grabbed ex-girlfriend Passari.

Late on Tuesday night, Kyrgios' legal team released a statement denying the he ad been charged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLrea_0gVuNeUr00
Kyrgios takes a break during practice ahead of his quarter-final match at Wimbledon, just an hour after the allegations came to light

'At the present time, the allegations are not considered as fact by the Court, and Mr Kyrgios is not considered charged with an offence until the First Appearance,' the statement said.

'It may be misleading to the public to describe the Summons in any other manner than a formal direction to appear to face allegations, the precise nature of which is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the Prosecution or Mr Kyrgios.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fkIq_0gVuNeUr00
Kyrgios's barrister Jason Moffett told The Canberra Times his client was aware of the allegation. Kyrgios is pictured left, with his ex-girlfriend Passari pictured right 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRbzG_0gVuNeUr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shsH7_0gVuNeUr00
Kyrgios has been seen at Wimbledon supported by Costeen (left), who he started dating after his relationship with Passari
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZ3g7_0gVuNeUr00
Passari, an Australian artist and influencer (right) started dating the tennis star (left) in the middle of 2020 with the relationship lasting about 18 months

Comments / 0

