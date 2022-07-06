ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Sandy Alcantara continues dominance in win over Angels

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHaBm_0gVuNdc800

Sandy Alcantara logged his 11th quality start in his last 12 outings, scattering just two hits and striking out 10, as the host Miami Marlins edged the Los Angeles Angels 2-1.

Alcantara (9-3) went eight shutout innings and was lifted after 107 pitches. He leads the major leagues with 123 1/3 innings pitched on the season.

Tanner Scott allowed a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Ward, which scored Michael Stefanic. But Scott retired Jared Walsh on a line drive to center, stranding runners on first and second, for his 10th save.

Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz each hit solo home runs off Noah Syndergaard (5-7), and the Marlins extended their winning streak to six games.

Against Alcantara, the Angels managed singles by Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout.

The National League Pitcher of the Month in June, Alcantara now has a string of 11 straight starts of at least seven innings, the longest such streak since Rick Porcello’s in 2016.

Facing a top of the order of Jonathan Villar, Trout and Shohei Ohtani, Alcantara came out throwing heat. In the first inning, the right-hander touched 100 mph four times and notched two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning.

Alcantara held the Angels without a baserunner for 4 2/3 innings before Rengifo’s line-drive single to right.

Syndergaard entered the game having a 7-1 record with a 2.16 ERA against the Marlins. All 12 of those starts came while he was with the New York Mets.

The Angels received five innings from Syndergaard, who surrendered two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts.

All the damage done off Syndergaard came via the long ball. Cooper connected in the third inning, and De La Cruz went deep in the fifth.

Marlins right fielder Avisail Garcia was ejected by home plate umpire Lance Barrett in the fourth inning for arguing a called third strike.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Orioles look to keep home win streak alive, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (38-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-44, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sports Illustrated

Mike Brito, Legendary Dodgers Scout, Dies at 87

Mike Brito, a well-known international scout for the Dodgers, died on Thursday. He was 87. Brito, who joined Los Angeles in 1978, spent nearly four and half decades helping to bring elite players to the team that include signing Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who led the Dodgers to a title in 1981 and won an NL Cy Young Award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb kept on Dodgers' bench on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies starting Elehuris Montero at first base on Wednesday night

Colorado Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Montero will operate first base after C.J. Cron was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Charlie Blackmon was shifted to right field, and Connor Joe was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Lance Barrett
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Rick Porcello
Sportsnaut

Diamondbacks activate re-acquired infielder Sergio Alcantara

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated re-acquired infielder Sergio Alcantara, and he will be available for Thursday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies in Phoenix. The Padres claimed Alcantara off waivers from the Diamondbacks on May 9, and Arizona re-claimed him on Tuesday when the Padres waived him. Between the two...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Rookie Darick Hall slugs Phillies to series win over Nats

Rookie Darick Hall hit a solo home run, doubled and drove in two runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Thursday. Didi Gregorius added an RBI triple for the Phillies, who won two of three in the series and continue to surge under interim manager Rob Thomson. The Phillies are 22-10 under Thomson, compared to 22-29 with previously fired Joe Girardi.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Marlins face multi-talented Shohei Ohtani in series finale

The host Miami Marlins saw what it was like facing Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani as a designated hitter in their interleague game on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, they face Ohtani the pitcher. The clubs conclude their two-game series on Wednesday with Ohtani (7-4, 2.68 ERA) getting the start...
MIAMI, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy