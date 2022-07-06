Survey: Most teachers don't want to be armed

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County has increased its COVID threat level to yellow amid rising COVID cases, under the recommendation of the Dallas Public Health Committee. According to the committee, there has been a steady increase in cases over the last two months, with a 20-30% rise in just the last two weeks through July 1. The number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and positive cases continues to grow. The committee attributes the low number of people unvaccinated, under-vaccinated and not boosted for the ongoing increase. It cites that only 24% of people eligible for booster shots have received them. Thus, Dallas County moves into COVID threat level yellow to curb the spread of the virus.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO