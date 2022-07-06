ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: Most teachers don't want to be armed

By Charlotte Scott
Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Students in Texas will return to school in less than two months. But since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde on May 24, some parents have wondered if their students will be safe in class. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Interstate travel for abortion is legal, but for how long?

AUSTIN, Texas — The abortion provider Whole Woman’s Health (WWH) is trying to raise $750,000 to buy property in New Mexico. Amy Hagstrom Miller, WWH’s president and CEO, said it’ll take a month or two before her team finds a building to purchase and renovate into an abortion clinic.
EXPLAINER: Should red-flag law have stopped parade shooting?

CHICAGO (AP) — Days after a rooftop gunman killed seven people at a parade, attention has turned to how the assailant obtained multiple guns and whether the laws on Illinois books could have prevented the Independence Day massacre. Illinois gun laws are generally praised by gun-control advocates as tougher...
Doctor, anti-abortion advocates agree ectopic pregnancies must be removed

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas law defines abortion as the intent to cause the death of an unborn child. There are a few exceptions, including removing an ectopic pregnancy. An ectopic pregnancy is one in which a fertilized egg implants and grows outside of the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some doctors are hesitant to remove ectopic pregnancies since most abortions are now illegal in Texas.
Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea...
Dallas County moves into COVID threat level ‘yellow’

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County has increased its COVID threat level to yellow amid rising COVID cases, under the recommendation of the Dallas Public Health Committee. According to the committee, there has been a steady increase in cases over the last two months, with a 20-30% rise in just the last two weeks through July 1. The number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and positive cases continues to grow. The committee attributes the low number of people unvaccinated, under-vaccinated and not boosted for the ongoing increase. It cites that only 24% of people eligible for booster shots have received them. Thus, Dallas County moves into COVID threat level yellow to curb the spread of the virus.
Popular Pittsford community sale begins Wednesday, helps support refugees locally

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — It's a popular community sale that raises money to help refugees and immigrants who are getting a new start locally. The annual Saints Place Super Sale in Pittsford opens Wednesday afternoon and runs through Saturday. It features a huge selection of everything from antiques and art to kitchen items, electronics, toys, clothing and a lot more. It takes a full year to collect all the items that are up for sale.
Cooper signs executive order to protect women who travel to N.C. for abortion

North Carolina's governor signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at protecting access to abortion, including safeguards for women who travel to the state for an abortion. The order directs cabinet agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Safety, to not cooperate with states that ask for information to prosecute women who come to North Carolina for an abortion. The order also says the state will decline requests to extradite people to other states if they are going to be prosecuted for criminalized abortions.
Longtime N.C. rep takes Pentagon job, talks burnout, incredible military career

After nearly two decades in public office, Rep. Grier Martin, who is a Wake County Democrat, is calling it quits this week. He's leaving the legislature to take a job with the Biden administration at the Pentagon. Martin joins us to talk about his incredible military career, including the moment he volunteered for active duty just days after 9/11 and serving overseas just days after his first and only child was born.
Amazon bid to put cargo hub at Newark airport is grounded

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Amazon’s plans to put a regional cargo hub at Newark Liberty International Airport have been grounded. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the airport’s operator, said in a statement Thursday that negotiations over the past year have failed to produce an agreement with the global shipper and retailer.
Hochul signs 3 bills to bolster state's clean energy sector

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed into law three bills aimed to advance the state's clean energy industry. The Advanced Building Codes, Appliance and Equipment Efficiency Standards Act of 2022 will amend the state's regulatory and policy environment to support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction strategies in buildings.
Gas-Friendly Getaways: A trip to Sylvan Beach

Summer travel season is back, but with gasoline prices reaching upwards of $5 for most regions around the Empire State, it's getting tougher to stick to budgets. While fuel may have gotten more expensive, there are plenty of nearby attractions to enjoy on just a tankful from the city of Syracuse.

