McPherson's Scott graduates from Lehigh University

 2 days ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Sheridan Scott of McPherson graduated with a Bachelor of Science...

Salina Post

Salina USD 305 announces online, walk-in enrollment info

Salina USD 305 this afternoon provided the following enrollment information for the upcoming school year. Online enrollment opens July 13 for both new and returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward July 13-28 for convenient school registration. Parents and guardians are asked to watch for their enrollment letter, which will...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Local, area students earn academic distinction at WSU

WICHITA - Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,178 students who were on the WSU Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2022. To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

KWU announces Homecoming 2022 schedule

In preparation for what’s sure to be its biggest Homecoming celebration in years, Kansas Wesleyan has announced the schedule for the 2022 version of the event, which will be held Oct. 21-23. “Last year was a return to some level of normalcy,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Much of area gets at least a bit of rain

Overnight rainfall varied greatly across the area, from a trace in Dickinson and Marion counties to 1.76 inches in Ellsworth County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.23 of an inch was reported for the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Thursday. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios, 0.30 of an inch was reported.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Village Manor of Abilene plans hiring event for Thursday

ABILENE - If you're looking for work, or looking to upgrade your job, you might want to check out Village Manor of Abilene's hiring event Thursday. Village Manor, a part of Memorial Health System, is planning a hiring event from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Nichols Education Center, 1003 N. Brady in Abilene. Those attending are asked to park in the back.
ABILENE, KS
KWCH.com

Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dodge City Community College is the latest among similar threats made to campuses across the U.S., investigators confirmed. On the all reporting a bomb in the Arts classroom at Dodge City Community College, no suspicious device was located.
DODGE CITY, KS
kfdi.com

Bomb threats reported at colleges in Wichita, Dodge City

Bomb threats were reported Thursday at colleges in Wichita and Dodge City, continuing a patter that has been reported across the country. Police found nothing suspicious during a search of a classroom at Dodge City Community College. In Wichita, there was a similar threat reported at the KU School of Medicine. This also turned out to be a false call.
DODGE CITY, KS
KSN News

Billy Williams, husband of former Wichita councilwoman, dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Billy Williams, the husband of former Wichita City Councilwoman Lavonta Williams, has died. The Wichita chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) says Billy died on July 3. The retired postal worker and United States Air Force Veteran was active in the community serving on the […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Durham School Services Stuff the Bus event Friday

Durham School Services want you to help them Stuff the Bus!. The company plans to collect school supplies during its Stuff the Bus event at the Salina Speedway, 2841 S. Burma Road, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. Durham School Services will have a big yellow bus parked at the speedway...
DURHAM, KS
KSN News

Wichita State to play in Hall of Fame Classic in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers’ non-conference schedule is taking shape, as the school announced they will be a part of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City this fall. The 2022 Hall of Fame Classic is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Center on Nov. 21 and 22 and will […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Soccer Fest registration to open July 15; event Aug. 20

Mark your calendars! Registration for Soccer Fest opens July 15. Soccer Fest is scheduled for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Salina Soccer Complex, 2100 E. Magnolia. The fun day of games, skills, and drills is open to all skill levels, from never played to club level, according to information from 99KG's Shane McClintock.
SALINA, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Local couple makes sweet addition to McPherson

McPHERSON—The smell of baking permeates the home of Nita and Gregg Rongish; it is hard not to smell the delicious aromas of cakes and cookies. The Rongishes moved from Salina to McPherson five years ago, and Nita began an in-home baking business, Celebration Cakes and Cookies/We Cookiers. Being an entrepreneur by heart with a love […]
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

OPINION: 'A single state legislator drunk on imagined power'

Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen acts as though he’s the hero in his own story. In reality, he’s a single state legislator drunk on imagined power. The Hutchinson anesthesiologist’s high-on-his-own-supply tendencies have been apparent for a while now, but his latest posturing deserves special note. He decided to send a letter to the Reno County health department, declaring that its work vaccinating young children against COVID-19 was a threat.
RENO COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

One of the best hole-in-the-walls in all of Wichita: Bomber Burger

When it comes to Wichita restaurants, one of the most polarizing and talked about places for best burgers, hole-in-the-wall, south side spots or even bucket list foodie places is Bomber Burger. Anybody who’s been there has formed a strong opinion of what they think and if they’ll return. For me, there’s no doubt I’ll always go back. I always leave my feelings at the door, step inside and get my appetite ready for what’s to come.
