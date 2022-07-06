McPherson's Scott graduates from Lehigh University

When it comes to Wichita restaurants, one of the most polarizing and talked about places for best burgers, hole-in-the-wall, south side spots or even bucket list foodie places is Bomber Burger. Anybody who’s been there has formed a strong opinion of what they think and if they’ll return. For me, there’s no doubt I’ll always go back. I always leave my feelings at the door, step inside and get my appetite ready for what’s to come.

