Hilltoppers track coach Jones inducted into hall of fame
By TANNER COOK tcook@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
2 days ago
One of the beauties of sports is what is given back in return for hard work. Science Hill track and field coach Anthony Jones found that out recently with his induction into the Great Illiana Sports Hall of Fame. The Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame is designed to...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s what happened in the first few seconds of this year’s NBA Summer League: Amid the squeaking of sneakers, and the noise generated by the people filling just about every lower-bowl seat in the arena, one voice could still be clearly heard. That voice belonged to Paolo Banchero. In the first moments of his first NBA game, Banchero was the loudest talker on defense for the Orlando Magic. And that was one of many, many good signs the 19-year-old out of Duke displayed during his opening night of professional basketball in Orlando’s 91-77 win Thursday over the Houston Rockets. “I think I did all right,” Banchero said. “I missed some easy shots, missed a layup, couple in-and-outs. But I think I did solid. I got my teammates involved. Could have been better on defense. Just warming my body back up, getting back into playing shape, that’s kind of what I’m using Summer League for and getting back right.”
Isaiah Joe made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, his fourth of the game, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 80-79 on Thursday on Day 3 of the Salt Lake City Summer League. Tre Mann missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Paul Reed secured the rebound to hand the Thunder, who rested No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren in their third game in three nights, their first loss in three games. Joe finished with 19 points and Reed had 14 points and seven rebounds for Philadelphia. Mann scored 13 points. Josh Giddey, coming off a triple-double, had 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder.
