Chicago, IL

AP News Summary at 11:42 p.m. EDT

 2 days ago

Deadly July 4 parade: Shots, then a frantic rush to escape. HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — For many people, the mass shooting that killed at least seven people and injured 30 others in a Chicago suburb on July 4 was yet another reminder that any place, any event in the U.S....

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans, a new poll shows, marking an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Forty percent of U.S. adults specifically name inflation in an open-ended question as...
Biden to visit CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit the CIA Friday at a time when his administration’s support for Ukraine has pushed the work of the normally secretive intelligence agencies into the limelight. Biden will commemorate the agency’s 75th anniversary since its founding after World War II. While...
TikTok sued in US after girls die in 'Blackout Challenge'

Video-sharing sensation TikTok is being sued in California after children died while taking part in a "Blackout Challenge" that makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out. TikTok has featured and promoted an array of challenges in which users film themselves taking part in themed acts that are sometimes dangerous.
Who are the victims of the Highland Park shooting?

On Monday, an active shooter in Highland Park, Illinois, opened fire during an Independence Day parade. At a press conference Tuesday, law enforcement officials reported that 45 people had been injured and seven were killed. Since the shooter is now in custody, the community has turned its attention to those...
US women beat Jamaica 5-0 at the W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team qualified for the 2023 World Cup on Thursday night at the CONCACAF W Championship. The United States defeated Jamaica 5-0 at Estadio BBVA but had to wait until Haiti downed Mexico 3-0 in the late game to secure a spot in next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With two victories at the W Championship, the United States was atop its group and became the first team to win one of the region’s four World Cup berths up for grabs. The U.S. women have qualified for every World Cup, winning the last two tournaments and four overall. Sophia Smith had two goals for the United States in the opening eight minutes against the Reggae Girlz.
What we know about the Highland Park shooting

A gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people and injured dozens more on a July Fourth parade route on Monday, setting off a manhunt that paralyzed the Chicago region before a suspect was apprehended by police later in the day.
Former PM Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that police arrested an alleged male attacker at the scene. “A barbaric act like this is absolutely unforgivable, no matter what the reasons are, and we condemn it strongly,” Matsuno said. NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him, He was reportedly shot a few minuts after he started talking outside of a main train station in western Nara.
Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
