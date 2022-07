SALT LAKE CITY — A total of 21 new officers graduated Thursday from the Salt Lake City Police Department Police Academy. “This graduation comes with a lot of emotions,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown in a news release. “We’ve all seen the devastating headlines across the country about mass shootings and police officers being hurt and killed. But we’ve also seen the remarkable bravery of officers who have run into chaos, inside grocery stores, inside schools and at parades to protect their communities.”

