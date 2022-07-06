ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Multiple Youth Softball Teams From Robertson Co. Earn Championships

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Multiple softball/baseball teams from the Southern softball and Dixie Youth leagues from ages 6 to 18 have achieved Championship status and are headed to regional and State Finals. Congratulations to all the teams and coaches who have worked so hard to...

