Multiple Youth Softball Teams From Robertson Co. Earn Championships

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, today announces the relocation and expansion of their corporate headquarters from El Segundo, CA to Nashville, TN. The strategic move strengthens the firm’s presence throughout the Southeast region of the United States and advances the company’s ongoing growth initiatives. Matthews™ also named Phoenix, AZ the brokerage’s National Operations Center, establishing the office as the operations and technology hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005814/en/ Matthews™ National Operations Center located in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo: Business Wire)
