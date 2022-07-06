Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Wylie, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina York County in Upstate South Carolina Central Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Gaffney to 11 miles northwest of York to 3 miles south of Gastonia, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Gastonia, Rock Hill, Gaffney, York, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Clover, Newport and Lesslie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO