ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IKEA Sees Russians Pick Shelves Clean, Crash Website as Stores Shuttered

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Swedish retail giant closed its doors for good in Russia after earlier curtailing operations, creating a rush for its home...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
pymnts.com

Amazon Faces UK Antitrust Probe Over Sales Practices

The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into whether Amazon “has a dominant position in the U.K. and whether it is abusing that position and distorting competition by giving an unfair advantage to its own retail business or sellers that use its services,” it announced in a Wednesday (July 6) press release.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amazon Lures Influencers to Fire Up Livestream Shopping in US

Livestream shopping has taken off in China but has failed to launch in the U.S. market, something Amazon is looking to change by attracting the right influencers to promote goods on its platform. “Livestream shopping is the future of retail,” Amazon Vice President of Advertising Wayne Purboo told Financial Times....
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Ukraine#Russian#Swedish#The Moscow Times
The Associated Press

Biden to visit CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit the CIA Friday at a time when his administration’s support for Ukraine has pushed the work of the normally secretive intelligence agencies into the limelight. Biden will commemorate the agency’s 75th anniversary since its founding after World War II. While...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
Russia
The Guardian

NFT startups hire full-time ‘vibe managers’ to lift the mood amid crypto collapse

Don’t call it a collapse – it’s just a vibe shift. Since January, the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has been locked in a downward spiral, with sales on one popular platform falling to less than one-seventh of their January peak, and the buyer of the so-called “Mona Lisa of the digital world” – a $2.9m NFT of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet – being forced to sell for just $6,800.
MARKETS
The Independent

Just Eat US subsidiary Grubhub signs deal with Amazon

Online giant Amazon will take a stake in Just Eat Takeaway’s US subsidiary Grubhub, in a deal which will also give free food deliveries for Amazon’s US customers. Starting today, Amazon Prime subscribers in the States will also get a free Grubhub+ membership for a year. It means...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

EU Chief Warns of Danger of Complete Cut-Off of Russian Gas

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. “It is obvious: (Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reaction to shooting of Japan's former PM Abe

July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said. read more. "Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States."
ASIA
USA TODAY

Early Amazon Prime Day TV deals are here—save hundreds at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With just about a week to go until Amazon Prime Day 2022, online shoppers are revving up to score big savings on some big-ticket items. The best TVs usually come with big price tags thanks to eye-catching imagery display, built-in features and stylish designs. We've tested the best screens on the market and today, you can get one of those quality screens on sale at major outlets including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.
SHOPPING
geekwire.com

Amazon rolls out fleet of e-cargo bikes to make deliveries in the UK

Amazon is rolling out a fleet of e-cargo bikes and on-foot delivery staff in the United Kingdom as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Announcing the plan, the e-commerce giant said the new bicycle and pedestrian delivery force — along with existing electric vans — will make more than 5 million last-mile deliveries a year across Central London. Amazon said the initiative will cover 10% of the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone, reducing traffic congestion in the process.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy