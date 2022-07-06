ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

It is time for Boris Johnson to go, says Tory ex-Cabinet minister Lord Frost

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIh43_0gVuL44U00
Tory former Brexit minister Lord David Frost has called on Boris Johnson to quit as Prime Minister before he takes the Conservative Party and the Government ‘down with him’ (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Archive)

Tory former Brexit minister Lord David Frost has called on Boris Johnson to quit as Prime Minister before he takes the Conservative Party and the Government “down with him”.

Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor on Tuesday, alongside Sajid Javid who resigned as health secretary, in a move that came just as the Prime Minister was being forced into a humiliating apology to address the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Lord Frost wrote in The Daily Telegraph that Mr Johnson’s place in history will be secure as “one of the past century’s most consequential prime ministers”.

“If he leaves now, before chaos descends, that reputation is what will be remembered. If he hangs on, he risks taking the party and the Government down with him,” the former Cabinet minister said.

“That’s why it is time for him to go. If he does, he can still hand on to a new team, one that is determined to defend and seek the opportunities of Brexit, one that is able to win the next election convincingly. That is in the Conservative Party’s interest, in Leave voters’ interest, and in the national interest. It needs to happen.”

A series of significant Government exits have threatened to force Mr Johnson from Number 10.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at the upmarket Carlton Club, but Mr Johnson knew about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dibH7_0gVuL44U00
Nadhim Zahawi is now the Chancellor following Rishi Sunak’s resignation (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid, both potential leadership rivals, offered sharp criticisms of Mr Johnson in their resignation letters.

The pair were swiftly replaced on Tuesday night, with Nadhim Zahawi promoted to be the new Chancellor and Steve Barclay becoming Health Secretary.

Lord Frost quit the Government with immediate effect in mid-December, citing its “current direction of travel” as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy.

“I resigned from the Government on a matter of principle,” he wrote in the Telegraph on Wednesday.

“Last night Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak did the same. Other Cabinet ministers now need to consider whether they are truly happy with the current direction of travel.”

The 57-year-old said the Pincher affair had been a “real-life case study” of Mr Johnson’s decision-making.

“Confronted with a problem which appeared to reflect badly on the Prime Minister’s judgement, we saw once again the instinct was to cover up, to conceal, to avoid confronting the reality of the situation,” Lord Frost wrote.

“Once again that instinct, not the issue itself, has become the story and the problem. Worse, this time round, ministers have been sent out repeatedly to defend suspect positions that came apart under closer examination. This is no way to run a government.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ben Wallace won’t say if will run for Tory party leadership after Boris Johnson quits

Ben Wallace has declined to say whether he will run for the Conservative Party leadership, insisting that he will continue to focus on his job as defence secretary.Mr Wallace, coming top among poll of Tory members to succeed Boris Johnson as leader after his resignation on Thursday, spoke during a visit to a training centre for Ukrainian troops in north of England.The defence secretary said he was convinced that the political turmoil in the Britain would not lead to any lessening of support for Ukraine, stressing that he had built up a cross-party consensus on the issue.“I don’t think there...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat launches bid to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader

Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat has become the first candidate in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.The chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC), a Tory centrist who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start”.Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former soldier said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.“I have served before – in the military, and now in parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainians ‘very much concerned’ after Boris Johnson’s resignation

A Ukrainian politician has said that people in Ukraine are “concerned” after Boris Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader on Thursday.The Prime Minister’s handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher prompted Tory MPs to abandon him and leave him with no choice but to resign.However, deputy leader of the Holos Party Inna Sovsun told the PA news agency: “Over in Ukraine people are very much concerned.“I understand that there are different assessments of Boris Johnson himself and people look at him very differently, but we in Ukraine, now, look at different Western politicians from a single...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Daily Telegraph#Cabinet#The Conservative Party#Carlton Club
The Independent

What the papers say – July 8

The Prime Minister is told “leave means leave” after he dramatically resigned but indicated he will stay in No 10 throughout the summer.“It’s (almost) over” states The Guardian.Guardian front page, Friday 8 July 2022: It's (almost) over pic.twitter.com/z0nG7SA4tU— The Guardian (@guardian) July 7, 2022The Financial Times notes Boris Johnson was “defiant to the end”.Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday July 8 https://t.co/RUTzSOkhEq pic.twitter.com/WOnzcV0pbW— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 7, 2022While The Times says Mr Johnson “throws in (the) towel”, as the i marks his “Downfall”.TIMES: Johnson throws in towel #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/59okyezKpO— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 7,...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: PM whose political life began in Wales

As Boris Johnson finally succumbs to overwhelming pressure and resigns as prime minister, his first attempt to launch a parliamentary career seems a long time in the past. It began in north Wales when he was selected as Tory candidate for the Clwyd South seat in 1997. He lost that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership contenders prepare to do battle

Would-be contenders to claim the Tory crown are assessing whether they have the support to mount leadership bids following the dramatic resignation of Boris Johnson. With no clear frontrunner, around a dozen potential candidates – including backbenchers as well as ministers – are thought to be weighing a challenge.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

A total of 66 MPs have now left government positions since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, 14 more than the 52 departures during the whole of Theresa May’s premiership.Here is a full list of the departures, as of 10pm on July 6 2022.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated. The list does not include people who left during reshuffles.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid quits telling Boris Johnson the Tory party is ‘bigger than any individual’

Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” Mr Javid wrote.Moments later,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is ‘a big man who is willing to apologise’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet ministers to demand Boris Johnson quits No 10

A delegation of Cabinet ministers are preparing to tell Boris Johnson to leave Downing Street, as he haemorrhaged support across the Tory ranks.The Prime Minister insisted “I’m not going to step down” as sources said Grant Shapps and Brandon Lewis are among a group of once-loyal allies who will on Wednesday demand he quits.Seventeen ministers, and a line of ministerial aides, resigned as Mr Johnson’s authority drained away in a dramatic 24 hours in Westminster.His battle to remain in power will reach new heights during the clash with Cabinet members, with sources telling the PA news agency Mr Lewis, the...
POLITICS
The Independent

G20 diplomats face unity headwinds on Ukraine, war's impact

Top diplomats from the world’s richest and largest developing nations are confronting multiple crises as they open talks beset by sharp divisions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impacts on food and energy security, along with climate change, endemic poverty and the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 countries begin meeting on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Friday with little prospect for achieving the kind of lofty consensuses on weighty issues that have been a hallmark of past gatherings. And, as they attempt to prepare for a G-20 leaders’ summit...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson vows to ‘keep going’ despite Tory calls for him to quit as PM

Boris Johnson defied calls to resign despite a fresh wave of ministerial resignations and signs that support on the Tory backbenches is ebbing away.At Prime Minister’s Questions Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 meant he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faced.His appearance in the Commons came after five more government ministers quit on Wednesday and criticism of Mr Johnson’s Tory leadership mounted.Tory Tim Loughton asked Mr Johnson in the Commons if there were “any circumstances” in which he should resign.The Prime Minister replied: “Clearly if there were circumstances in...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy