Big Ten Expansion Could Lead to More Money Making Opportunities for USC, UCLA, Athletes

On Thursday, the Big Ten voted to add USC and UCLA as conference members in 2024 in what is considered a seismic shift in college sports. The move will make the Big Ten the first collegiate athletic conference to extend from the Pacific to the Atlantic. It is also expected to provide USC, UCLA, and their athletes with better competition, media exposure, and money-making opportunities. Ben Bolch, UCLA beat writer for the L.A. Times, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.