Travis Scott isn't taking any chances when it comes to the safety of his audiences. The "Goosebumps" rapper stopped his show on Monday due to safety concerns. Scott performed an impromptu set at the Coney Island Art Walls’ Independence Day event in New York, after first being billed simply as a "live DJ," and took the stage alongside Meek Mill. During his set, TMZ reports that the crowd at the outdoor event was packed in tight, and several concertgoers climbed up the metal lighting truss and scaffolding to get a better view, precariously dangling on the metal framework. Scott saw the fans on the truss, and immediately stopped the show to demand that they get down. The concertgoers complied and the show proceeded.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO