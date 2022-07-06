ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Florida Amber Alert For 15-Year-Old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez Canceled, Found Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago

The Florida Amber Alert for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez has been canceled as she has been located safe.

A Florida AMBER Alert was issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, a white-Hispanic female, 15 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 162 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 100 block of 4th Street in Jupiter, Florida.

Investigators say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black-and-yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips, and black high-top Adidas shoes.

The child may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, a white-Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks, and black-and-gold sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jwjK_0gVuKa4a00

They may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows.

