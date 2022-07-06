Florida Amber Alert For 15-Year-Old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez Canceled, Found Safe

The Florida Amber Alert for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez has been canceled as she has been located safe.

A Florida AMBER Alert was issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, a white-Hispanic female, 15 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 162 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 100 block of 4th Street in Jupiter, Florida.

Investigators say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black-and-yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips, and black high-top Adidas shoes.

The child may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, a white-Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks, and black-and-gold sandals.

They may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement