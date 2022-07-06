ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Cameron Might ‘Pass the Baton’ to Another Filmmaker for ‘Avatar 4’ and ‘5’

By Ross Tanenbaum
James Cameron has been working on the sequels to Avatar for what seems like forever. However, this year, we will finally be getting the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water , 13 years after the first sci-fi spectacle. Cameron has a whole series planned out all the way until Avatar 5 . However,  Cameron may want to move to other things and says he may want to “pass the baton” for Avatar 4 and 5 .

‘Avatar 2’ is finally coming to theaters in 2022

Bob Iger and James Cameron | Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

After a long gap, The Way of Water is bringing viewers back to Pandora and the world of Avatar . The original Avatar is still the highest-grossing film of all time and many viewers have been waiting for this sequel. The sequel kept getting delayed several times due to a number of reasons but it is finally coming in 2022. The sequel is expected to up the ante in terms of special effects with new underwater motion-capture technology.

James Cameron is coming back to direct Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 . The sequels will follow Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they protect their new family from outside dangers. Each sequel will have its own story but will still connect to the overarching narrative somehow.

James Cameron may not direct every ‘Avatar’ sequel

Cameron is an incredibly ambitious filmmaker and always looks for ways to introduce audiences to something new. The director has invested much of his time in the Avatar sequels and some fans are concerned he may not have time for anything else. In an interview with Empire , James Cameron says he might want to give another filmmaker a chance with Avatar 4 and 5 as he could want to work on other things.

“The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” Cameron says. “I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”

While it would be nice to see Cameron work on other things, it’s interesting to think about how the last two Avatar sequels would fare without his vision. Even if another talented director is brought on, this is Cameron’s baby and he should be the one to finish it.

Cameron says he still is interested in directing more of these sequels

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a8Gx8wiNbs8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

These comments could be alarming to some, but James Cameron does tell Empire that he loves the story for Avatar 4 and is interested in directing it if given the chance. He says that the story is told and he is hopeful that Avatar 4 and 5 are able to happen.

“Everything I need to say about family, about sustainability, about climate, about the natural world, the themes that are important to me in real life and in my cinematic life, I can say on this canvas,” Cameron explains. “I got more excited as I went along. Movie four is a corker. It’s a motherf*****. I actually hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it’s coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it’s one big story, ultimately.”

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

