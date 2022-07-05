ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

No Travel Advised in City of Sioux Falls, Power Lines Down, Flash Flooding

By Andy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Sioux Falls is advising no travel in Sioux Falls as the severe thunderstorm has caused damage to power lines all over the city. As...

Watch Videos Of Green Skies Over South Dakota & Sioux Falls

The huge derecho that ripped through South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa on Tuesday, July 5 was the second one to hit the area this summer. It was more of the same; hurricane-force straight-line winds, large hail, dangerous thunderstorms, and even a couple of tornadoes. But the one thing that had...
Sioux Falls Storm Damage Prompts Debris Drop-Off Sites To Open

Several South Dakota communities are cleaning up after a powerful storm raced across the state that began early Tuesday bringing high winds, thunderstorms and tornado warnings, hail, and damaging winds. As of 5:00 PM Tuesday, Xcel Energy reported more than 25,000 customers in the Sioux Falls area were impacted by...
Traffic blocked for miles on I-90 from semi after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A disabled semi-tractor trailer was clogging traffic for miles in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 near exit 383 late Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle was back on its wheels but traffic was nonetheless backed up. (Sara Hyser, KELO.com News, contributed this report.)
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says always Close before you Doze.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants you to know that when you close your bedroom door before going to sleep, you increase your chances of survival should a fire start in your home. The Fire Safety Research Institute researchers found that closed-door rooms during a...
Man signs papers to buy home, sees yard pummeled by weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through the region Tuesday. Power outages have been a concern for many people, too. Lacey Figland of Sioux Falls had a massive branch in her front lawn Tuesday night. “Our power had...
Unbelievable Green Sky Photos in Sioux Falls Before Storm

Just prior to a large storm system rolling into Sioux Falls on July 5, 2022, the sky turned a creepy, ominous green. These folk took some pics and we thought we'd share...because some things are simply unbelievable. Thanks for sharing!. For tonight, cleanup crews are continuing to remove trees fallen...
Monster bunny roams Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you live in the country or in town we all have seen cute little bunnies roaming around, but in one Sioux falls neighborhood, cute is not the word that comes to mind. It looks like something out of a movie. This poor Cottontail’s...
July 5 storm damage pictures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
Knife River Offers $65M to Turn Fairgrounds into Quarry; Why Not Move Sioux Empire Fair to Wholestone Farms Slaughterhouse Site?

Knife River, a subsidiary of utilities and construction conglomerate MDU Resources, which in 2018 bought Sioux Falls-based concrete/gravel/asphalt producer Sweetman Construction Company, which operated as Concrete Materials Company, which finally got around to changing its name in April, wants to buy the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds that its Sioux Falls digs surround and dig for gravel.
Weather Round 2 coming?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While the National Weather Service has not issued any severe thunderstorm watches or warnings–yet–for Wednesday, that is a possibility later in the day. They have issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the KELO Radio listening area:. “Although risk is low,...
Thousands still without power in South Dakota morning after derecho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 4 p.m. Wednesday: Power has been restored to most, though thousands still remain without electricity a full day after a derecho struck eastern South Dakota. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, over 2,000 customers were still without power, mostly Xcel Energy customers in...
Businesses damaged by storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong storms have been making their way across KELOLAND all day long. Strong winds are toppling trees and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. This latest round of storms also brought damaging hail. At Blue Nile Auto along West 10th Street...
Yankton fire; Larchwood sesquicentennial; monster bunny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Firefighters with the Yankton Fire Department say they responded to the first fire a downtown business has seen since 1991. Thursday,...
What to do if you spot a papilloma rabbit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The visage of a rabbit suffering from papilloma can be quite shocking, with growths sprouting from the animal’s face and head. Those who see such a creature may react with horror or sympathy, but that leaves the question, what should they do?. According...
Oldest Home 4-Sale In Sioux Falls South Dakota Has Extraordinary Interior Design

Of all the homes listed in the Sioux Falls market for sale have you ever thought about owning an older property in an established neighborhood?. With Sioux Falls continuing to grow, agents in the real estate field have been pulled in every direction by clients who are scrambling for a place to live. And, when the right place comes along many times the bidding war begins. Yes, it is definitely a seller's market.
South Dakota Highway Patrol planning 15 sobriety checkpoints in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is planning over a dozen sobriety checkpoints this month as part of an effort to cut back on drunk driving. Highway Patrol troopers will conduct 15 sobriety checkpoints in 14 different counties, officials say. July...
Flashback: Drone Video Of Amazon Warehouse Under Construction

The promise of 1,000 jobs and a shot in the arm to the Sioux Falls economy, the Amazon Fulfillment Center was a huge score for the city and the state. But with a slowing US economy and record-high inflation, consumers are not consuming in the same numbers they were back when the stimulus checks were flowing like water into American bank accounts.
Sioux Falls to Hold Another Abortion Rights Protest Sunday

Protestors here in Sioux Falls plan to hold their third abortion rights demonstration this Sunday following the recent ruling by the U. S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade on (June 24). The next rally is planned for Sunday (July 10) at noon at the Minnehaha County Courthouse (MAP)....
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

