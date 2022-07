Voting Opens July 7 for Milbank Student Kinley VanHoorn’s Art. Milbank Elementary student Kinley VanHoorn, the daughter of Phil and Jessica VanHoorn of Milbank, was the state winner in the national Doodle for Google contest. Her art is up against 53 others in a race to see who will be the national winner.

