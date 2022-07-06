ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EML Collaborates With Correos On A €210 Million Spanish Government Economic Stimulus For 500,000 Youths In Culture & Arts

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKOWZ_0gVuJ9YX00

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022--

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) and its partner and key European client, Correos, Spain’s national post office network, will support the issuing of a government contract known as the Bono Cultural Joven 2022 (Youth Cultural Bonus) tender. Approximately 500,000 virtual prepaid cards will be issued and loaded with a government stimulus totalling €210 million in support of the culture sector, which was badly hit during COVID.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005872/en/

EML and its partner Correos will support issuing a Youth Cultural Bonus government contract to around 500,000 teenagers in Spain. (Photo: Business Wire)

Direct aid of €400 on an instant virtual card, which can be upgraded to a physical card, will be given to each eligible young person in Spain who turns 18 in 2022. The funds can be spent on various cultural products and activities, including the performing arts, live music, films, libraries, museums, festivals, sheet music, records, books, audiobooks and magazines.

The stimulus programme, part of Spain’s General State Budgets, will see €210 million pumped into the country’s economy over the next 12 months. The government will promote the new aid programme to revitalise and stimulate the cultural sector in Spain, guaranteeing the sustainability of the cultural and creative industries after the negative impact of the pandemic. It also promotes universal and diversified accessibility to culture, promoting loyalty amongst young people to generate the habit of consuming cultural products. Approximately 500,000 eligible 18-year-olds will receive their €400 stimulus allocation on a virtual card via a single payment.

″We’re very happy to be able to collaborate with the Ministry to promote culture amongst young people. This project, which is part of the Correos Prepago business line, positions Correos as a benchmark for the delivery of social aid and financial inclusion within the company’s strategic framework of diversification,″ s aid Manuel Zapatero Sierra, Director of Products & Services at Correos.

″Our business relationship with Correos goes back a long way, and we’ve achieved many milestones together. We’re delighted to continue to build on this partnership with such a significant and important initiative in helping support the arts sector across Spain,″ said Emilio Gutierrez, Head of Spain at EML.

EML’s economic and emergency disbursement track record extends to governments and international aid organisations in Europe, Australia, and the U.S. Correos is one of the leading Spanish companies by size, presence and human capital, with 84 million post office visitors annually across Spain, providing rapid access to Spain’s youth population.

About Correos:

Correos was born more than 300 years ago and, after continuous adaptation to the market, today it is the leading operator in the sector in Spain. Currently, the company’s strategy is focused on internationalisation, sustainability and digital transformation. With nearly 51,000 professionals, the company provides services to citizens through its network of 2,370 offices, distributing nearly 7.5 million shipments daily. The Correos Group has 3 subsidiaries: Correos Express, dedicated to urgent parcels, Nexia, specialised in multi-channel solutions for communications in massive companies and Correos Telecom, in charge of the management and commercialisation of telecommunications infrastructures. Belonging to the SEPI Group, it is part of a business holding that encompasses a total of 15 public enterprises.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

Read more EML stories by visiting our Newsroom: https://www.emlpayments.com/newsroom/

Sources:

Correos Group’s key figures https://www.correos.com/en/grupo-correos/#cifras-clave

Bono Cultural Joven website https://www.culturaydeporte.gob.es/destacados/bono-cultural-joven.html

Spain’s Ministry of Culture & Sports’ statement https://www.culturaydeporte.gob.es/actualidad/2022/06/220624-bono-cultural-correos.html

Correos’ boilerplate https://cswetwebcorsta01.blob.core.windows.net/uploads/2022/06/2022_06_21-NP-Correos-Market-colabora-con-Palomo-Spain-dentro-de-su-apuesta-por-el-talento-espanol.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005872/en/

CONTACT: Sarah Bowles, Group Chief Digital Officer

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML)

sbowles@emlpayments.com

+61 439 730 968

Marie O’Riordan, Global Director of Public Relations

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML)

marie.oriordan@emlpayments.com/pr@emlpayments.com

+44 207 183 5856

KEYWORD: SPAIN EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FILM & MOTION PICTURES THEATRE MUSIC OTHER COMMUNICATIONS ARTS/MUSEUMS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS BOOKS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: EML Payments

PUB: 07/05/2022 10:02 PM/DISC: 07/05/2022 10:02 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues affecting its “core interests,” which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. “China demands the U.S. ... cease reversing history, cease U.S.-Taiwan military collusion and avoid impacting China-U.S. ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Li said. The Chinese military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “If anyone creates a wanton provocation, they will be met with the firm counterattack from the Chinese people.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eml#Economic Stimulus#Art#Spanish#Madrid#European#General State Budgets
Reuters

Reaction to shooting of Japan's former PM Abe

July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said. read more. "Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States."
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Madrid, Spain
NME

UK antitrust enforcer is probing Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition

Today (July 6) the U.K.’s Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) has started to investigate Microsoft’s record-breaking acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The report comes from business news publication CNBC, which notes that this is one of the first probes of the acquisition by a major antitrust enforcer. It’s stated the investigation will “consider whether the deal could harm competition and lead to worse outcomes for consumers – for example, through higher prices, lower quality, or reduced choice.”
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Stronger integration of international negotiations needed to protect the ocean

International solutions are needed to protect the ocean. Two sets of regulations currently under development offer an opportunity to expand protections, but a greater degree of alignment between the two must be achieved. In a new article published in Frontiers in Marine Science, researchers from the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies in Potsdam, Germany, outline how this could be realized. States will meet again in July and August to continue their negotiations.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Single-cell system using monolithic PMUTs-on-CMOS to monitor fluid hydrodynamic properties

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 76 (2022) Cite this article. In this work, a single cell capable of monitoring fluid density, viscosity, sound velocity, and compressibility with a compact and small design is presented. The fluid measurement system is formed by a two-port AlScN piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer (PMUT) with an 80"‰Î¼m length monolithically fabricated with a 130"‰nm complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) process. The electrode configuration allows the entire system to be implemented in a single device, where one electrode is used as an input and the other as an output. Experimental verification was carried out by exploiting the features of piezoelectric devices such as resonators and acoustic transducers, where a frequency shift and amplitude variation are expected because of a change in density and viscosity. A sensitivity of 482"‰Â±"‰14"‰Hz/kg/m3 demonstrates the potential of the system compared to other dual-electrode PMUTs. In addition, according to the acoustic measurement, the sound velocity, fluid compressibility, and viscosity coefficient can be extracted, which, to the best of our knowledge, is novel in these PMUT systems.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

NMG Issues Results of Feasibility Study for its Integrated Ore-to-Anode-Material Model Projected to be North America’s Largest Natural Graphite Operation with Attractive Economics

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Developing a local, carbon-neutral and traceable turnkey supply of advanced materials for the Western World, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG”, “Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU ) releases the results of its feasibility study (the “Study”) completed in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) for its integrated business operation comprised of the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant projects. The Study, conducted by engineering firm BBA Inc. (“BBA”) with the support of various technical consultants, has demonstrated strong economics for NMG’s model as the battery and electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturers seek alternatives for sourcing their graphite-based solutions amidst growing demand and projected structural deficit of production in the next decade. The Company is ideally positioned to cater to the North American and European markets with its large graphite deposit, proprietary ecotechnologies, demonstrated production capacity thanks to its Phase-1 operations, as well as preferential jurisdiction advantages including clean hydropower, flexible logistical base and stable fiscal and political environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005291/en/ Rendering of NMG’s future Matawinie Mine. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russian official says Norway unblocks food for miners

BARENTSBURG, Norway (AP) — Russian food supplies bound for an Arctic coal mining settlement have resumed transiting via mainland Norway after weeks of tension, a Russian representative said Wednesday. Sergey Gushchin, the Russian consul general based in the settlement of Barentsburg, said Oslo had allowed Norwegian carriers to pick...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

US women beat Jamaica 5-0 at the W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team qualified for the 2023 World Cup on Thursday night at the CONCACAF W Championship. The United States defeated Jamaica 5-0 at Estadio BBVA but had to wait until Haiti downed Mexico 3-0 in the late game to secure a spot in next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With two victories at the W Championship, the United States was atop its group and became the first team to win one of the region’s four World Cup berths up for grabs. The U.S. women have qualified for every World Cup, winning the last two tournaments and four overall. Sophia Smith had two goals for the United States in the opening eight minutes against the Reggae Girlz.
SOCCER
TechCrunch

Amazon faces more antitrust scrutiny in UK and Germany

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the probe will consider — firstly — whether Amazon has a dominant position in the market and, if so, whether it is abusing that position and distorting competition by giving an unfair advantage to its own retail business or sellers that use its services, compared to other third-party sellers on the Amazon U.K. Marketplace.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Separating arbitrary free-space beams with an integrated photonic processor

Free-space optics naturally offers multiple-channel communications and sensing exploitable in many applications. The different optical beams will, however, generally be overlapping at the receiver, and, especially with atmospheric turbulence or other scattering or aberrations, the arriving beam shapes may not even be known in advance. We show that such beams can be still separated in the optical domain, and simultaneously detected with negligible cross-talk, even if they share the same wavelength and polarization, and even with unknown arriving beam shapes. The kernel of the adaptive multibeam receiver presented in this work is a programmable integrated photonic processor that is coupled to free-space beams through a two-dimensional array of optical antennas. We demonstrate separation of beam pairs arriving from different directions, with overlapping spatial modes in the same direction, and even with mixing between the beams deliberately added in the path. With the circuit's optical bandwidth of more than 40"‰nm, this approach offers an enabling technology for the evolution of FSO from single-beam to multibeam space-division multiplexed systems in a perturbed environment, which has been a game-changing transition in fiber-optic systems.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study suggests anger drives voters to turn to far right parties in Europe

Anger and a lack of trust in traditional political institutions—rather than fear—are the key drivers of support for radical right and anti-immigration political movements in Europe, according to a new study published in Social Science Quarterly. Researchers found that a desire to take action against a perceived out-group...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

979K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy