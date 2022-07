How’s your summer season going? More on that in a few minutes. So, I’m authoring this report from the front porch on a beautiful 4th of July in Greencastle. I took an early morning drive around quiet Greencastle and photographed the beautiful Center Square. Marie Eshleman was in the rotary traffic island last night watering those well cared for flowers. By 7 a.m. the farmers were busy moving their equipment around as it was just another day for that occupation. Thanks, farmers, for what you do to feed us and the world. I visited the fire house as they had already responded to several EMS calls on this holiday morning. The firehouse coffee was good. There is no truth to the rumor that the used coffee is used when the oil is changed in the apparatus. But now I’m back on the porch enjoying a wonderful breeze and a strong cup of coffee, listening to the radio, as several neighbors stopped by to say hi. Grab a cup and join me because you just can’t beat small town living! On a personal note, today would have been Master Sergeant Benjamin Bitner’s 49th birthday. On this Independence Day/Week, take a moment and thank those who have sacrificed for our many freedoms in the United States of America.

GREENCASTLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO