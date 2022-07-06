ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Alcantara dominant again as Marlins beat Angels 2-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exRL4_0gVuIxCT00

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched eight dominant innings in his second straight win, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Alcantara (9-3) allowed two hits — singles by Luis Rengifo in the fifth and Mike Trout in the seventh — in his 11th consecutive outing of at least seven innings. The right-hander struck out 10 and lowered his ERA to 1.82.

“I just try to stay consistent, go out there every fifth day and fight for my team,” Alcantara said. “Every time I can pitch seven, eight innings I feel satisfied. It’s a long career and you have to stay healthy.”

Tanner Scott earned his 10th save, surrendering Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly before retiring Jared Walsh on a liner to center for the final out.

Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz homered for Miami. Joey Wendle had two hits.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly considered giving Alcantara the opportunity for consecutive complete games. But with a prolonged bottom of the eighth, which included a pitching change, Alcantara was done after 107 pitches.

“It’s hard because Sandy is your best guy no matter where you are,” Mattingly said.

Trout snapped an 0-for-16 skid with his infield single leading off the seventh. The three-time AL MVP struck out in his first two at-bats against Alcantara.

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk. Ohtani, who turned 28 on Tuesday, reached on a fielder’s choice in the seventh and stole his ninth base of the season.

“We came back, we fought, we’ve been doing everything we can,” Angels interim manager Bill Haselman said.

Alcantara retired his first 14 batters before Rengifo’s soft line drive to right.

Cooper connected against Noah Syndergaard (5-7) in the third, driving a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left-center for his sixth homer.

De La Cruz went deep in the fifth. It was his sixth of the year.

Syndergaard allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked none in five innings.

“Some of my stuff didn’t have swing and miss action,” Syndergaard said. “Got away with some pitches and made it through five.”

Umpire Lance Barrett ejected Miami right-fielder Avisaíl García for arguing balls and strikes in the fourth.

SCANT SCORING CHANCES

The Angels had two scoring opportunities against Alcantara. After his two-out single in the fifth, Rengifo stole second and advanced to third on catcher Jacob Stallings’ throwing error. But Alcantara struck out Max Stassi to end the threat. Ohtani advanced to third on Ward’s fly ball to deep center before Alcantara struck out Walsh for the final out in the seventh.

“I’ve said it before, I don’t worry when I have men on base,” Alcantara said. “I trust my stuff and have to use it to my advantage.”

UNLIKELY BASE STEALER

Include Jesús Aguilar among the Marlins who have contributed to the club’s NL-leading 65 stolen bases. The husky first baseman got his first career steal in the first. Aguilar, who reached on a throwing error by second baseman Rengifo, beat catcher Stassi’s throw in his successful attempt at second.

“It was an off-speed pitch, that’s why I got it,” Aguilar said. “Finally, I got one after six years.”

DON’T UNPACK

The Marlins’ brief homestand against the Angels interrupts a stretch of 11 road games. Before their two-game set with the Angels, the Marlins finished 5-2 in St. Louis and Washington. They begin a four-game series at the NL East-leading New York Mets on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF-OF David Fletcher (left hip strain) has been progressing and will take live swings soon.

Marlins: 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right lower back strain) is doing mobility exercises at the club’s spring training complex. ... LHP Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session.

Ohtani (7-4, 2.68 ERA) makes his first career start against Miami in the closing game of the series Wednesday. LHP Trevor Rogers (4-6, 5.56 ERA) starts for the Marlins.

___

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rookie Brieske outduels Cease, Tigers beat White Sox 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Beau Brieske could feel everything clicking for him as he sailed through a dominant start. The Tigers needed every bit of what he gave them. Brieske tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning while outpitching Dylan Cease, Javier Báez homered and Detroit hung on beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday night. “Those are the most fun games to pitch in,” Brieske said. “You know you have to be at your best in order to give your team a chance to win.” The Tigers won their fifth straight. They followed up their first four-game sweep of Cleveland in nine years by taking the opener of a four-game set against the reigning AL Central champions.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Grichuk hits tiebreaking double in 9th, Rockies beat D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Randal Grichuk doubled to score Jose Iglesias with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Thursday night. Iglesias led off the ninth inning with a sharp single to left against Mark Melancon (3-7). Grichuk’s drive into the gap was missed by diving center fielder Alek Thomas. Iglesias just beat the throw home with a headfirst slide. The Diamondbacks lost in the ninth inning for the second straight day after being tied after eight innings. Carlos Estevez (2-4) pitched a scoreless eighth for Colorado, striking out pinch-hitter Thomas with two out and two on. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 17th save. Carson Kelly drove in all three Arizona runs with a two-run homer in the second inning and a two-out single in the fourth.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Mike Brito, scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd and held a moment of silence before hosting the Chicago Cubs. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium’s videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided. For years, the mustachioed Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched in his teeth holding a radar gun. More recently, he used a cane in concession to his age as he observed the current Dodgers from the press box. Brito had a connection to the club’s most recent World Series championship, won after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the deciding Game 6 against Tampa Bay, Victor Gonzalez was the winner and Urías earned the save. Both Mexican-born pitchers were signed by Brito, who remained part of the team’s scouting staff until his death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

India, Drury key rally, Reds beat Pirates 5-1 to split DH

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a tiebreaking two-run double, Diego Castillo homered and rookie Roansy Contreras allowed one run in six innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. Jason Delay drove in Ben Gamel from first base with a seventh-inning double for his first career hit and RBI as Pittsburgh sent the Reds to their third loss in four games and seventh of nine. Delay’s hit boosted Pittsburgh’s lead to 4-1. “I’m happy for him,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “His first major league RBI, and it was a big RBI. It extended the lead.” After getting rocked for five hits and seven runs in 1 2/3 innings during his last start on July 1 against Milwaukee, Contreras (3-2) allowed four hits and one run with one walk and seven strikeouts in his 12th appearance and ninth start of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Washington, CA
Miami, FL
Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Washington State
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Carlson's tiebreaking single sends Cards over Braves in 11

ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Carlson hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 11th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Thursday night to snap their four-game losing streak. Nolan Gorman singled to begin the 11th and move automatic runner Nolan Arenado to third. Carlson’s single glanced off the glove of second baseman Phil Gosselin, and the Cardinals led 3-2. “It’s super meaningful,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “We’ve gotten beaten the last couple of days here. They played good baseball. Today was good baseball on both sides. Today was a good one.” Spencer Strider dominated with a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings for the defending World Series champion Braves, who began the game a major league-best 26-7 since June 1 but fell 3½ games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Analysis: Banchero's summer debut was a smashing success

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s what happened in the first few seconds of this year’s NBA Summer League: Amid the squeaking of sneakers, and the noise generated by the people filling just about every lower-bowl seat in the arena, one voice could still be clearly heard. That voice belonged to Paolo Banchero. In the first moments of his first NBA game, Banchero was the loudest talker on defense for the Orlando Magic. And that was one of many, many good signs the 19-year-old out of Duke displayed during his opening night of professional basketball in Orlando’s 91-77 win Thursday over the Houston Rockets. “I think I did all right,” Banchero said. “I missed some easy shots, missed a layup, couple in-and-outs. But I think I did solid. I got my teammates involved. Could have been better on defense. Just warming my body back up, getting back into playing shape, that’s kind of what I’m using Summer League for and getting back right.”
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Rutschman homers, Orioles beat Angels, run win streak to 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Adley Rutschman hit his first home run at Camden Yards and the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to a season-best five games, beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Thursday night. Jordan Lyles (5-7) pitched into the seventh inning, allowing one run and five hits with four strikeouts and two walks on 104 pitches. Baltimore’s starting pitchers have allowed one earned run or fewer 15 times in their last 20 games and carry a 2.46 ERA over that span. Jorge López worked the ninth for his 15th save in 19 opportunities. The Angels fell to 1-5 on their nine-game trip. Los Angeles began the season with postseason aspirations but at 38-46 its record is two games worse than the Orioles, who have the lowest payroll in the majors.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Donaldson's slam leads Yankees past Devers, Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole shut down eight of the nine hitters in the Red Sox lineup — good enough to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-5 victory over Boston on Thursday night. And then there was Rafael Devers. The Red Sox third baseman made a final push to be added to the AL All-Star roster by homering twice off the Yankees ace, delivering two of Boston’s five hits and all five of the RBIs. In his career, he has a .304 average with six home runs in 23 at-bats against Cole. “I’m open for suggestions,” the Yankees right-hander said to reporters afterward. “It’s pretty wild. He’s just been able to hit every(thing), there hasn’t been a miss-hit. Like, roll over one time. Like, line out one time.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Jesús Aguilar
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Bill Haselman
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Lance Barrett
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Mike Trout
The Associated Press

Bulls finalize max contract with two-time All-Star LaVine

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls made it clear re-signing Zach LaVine and locking in the two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist for years to come was their top offseason priority. It is officially a done deal. The Bulls announced Thursday they re-signed LaVine, after the high-flying guard agreed to a five-year max contract worth about $215 million last week. LaVine had said he wanted to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time after eight seasons in the NBA and five with the Bulls. If he went shopping, it was a quick trip. He announced his decision about 18 hours after the free-agent negotiating period began.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

979K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy