ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

PNG prime minister denies connection to suitcase full of cash found as voting starts

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkAfX_0gVuIdnB00
A suitcase containing 1.56m kina (AU$650,000) was found by police, but no charges were laid.

Papua New Guinea’s prime minister James Marape has denied any connection to a suitcase containing PGK1.56m (AU$650,000) in cash that police found in Hela province, just as voting in the country’s election was about to start.

Mospal Marape, the son of the prime minister, James Marape, was arrested after being found allegedly travelling with a man carrying a suitcase full of cash totalling PGK1.56m (AU$650,000) to Hela province, where voting in the country’s election kicked off this week.

Mospal Marape confirmed to the Guardian that he was brought to the police station for questioning, but released some hours later and allowed to go and vote on Monday, the first day of voting in Papua New Guinea. No charges were laid.

Prime minister Marape said his son had not been involved in the transportation of the money and the situation had “nothing to do with me”.

“He was not in the plane carrying the money. He was not part of the team that was carrying the money. It was a complete isolated matter from another person who was transporting the money who happened to be director of the company. Nothing to do with me. My son had no input in the transportation of the money. He was in the vicinity,” the prime minister told the Guardian.

Mospal Marape was arrested alongside Sethy Palipe also from Hela Province and the managing director of Ipwenz Construction Company, a local construction company responsible for multi million-dollar projects in the country. A representative from the company said that the money was to be used for a road project.

Jerry Manda, spokesperson for Ipwenz Construction Company said in a statement that rumours circulating that the money was for the elections was “wrong and fake”. “The money is for improvement payment for Nipa Ambua Road project. It’s not the first time for Ipwenz to withdraw such amount of money for construction purposes.” He added that given Ipwenz ran 100m kina projects, the 1.56m in the suitcase was “not a big money”.

A police officer involved in the arrest, who was not authorised to speak on the record said police received a tip-off about the transportation of the money.

“We stop[ped] and search[ed] the car and the alleged driver was protective of his suitcase so when we searched we found large amount of cash,” the officer said. “We had to question and detained them for a few hours and then [we released] them with the cash as they had a valid reason so we could not charge them.”

Voting in Papua New Guinea’s national election kicked off on Monday, and will continue for three weeks. A result is expected by the end of July.

There are concerns about election-related violence in PNG. So far at least 30 people have been killed in election-related violence since May. Before the 2017 election, more than 200 people died during campaigning, polling, counting.

The election this year pits prime minister Marape against former prime minister Peter O’Neill. Marape served as O’Neill’s finance minister before resigning in 2019. After a month-long tussle for power, O’Neill resigned as prime minister and Marape took over.

He came to power promising to crack down on corruption and revitalise the economy, promising to make PNG the “richest black Christian nation” on earth. While his government succeeded in introducing reforms in the country’s lucrative mining and resource industries, a continuing lack of economic opportunities in the intervening years – which include the Covid pandemic – have caused huge frustration among many voters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

No new policies under my leadership, Boris Johnson confirms

Boris Johnson’s government will not try to implement new policies while the Conservatives choose a new leader, the prime minister has told his cabinet, deepening concerns over paralysis in the aftermath of his resignation announcement. The prime minister, who has pledged to step aside, said he will not introduce...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Marape
Reuters

Reaction to shooting of Japan's former PM Abe

July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said. read more. "Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States."
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Png#Economy#Suitcase#Corruption#Papua New Guinea
AFP

G20 ministers to meet in Bali with Ukraine top of agenda

The Group of 20 will meet in Bali Friday with the United States pushing the world's top economies to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as Washington and Moscow's top diplomats prepare for their first showdown since the war began. But attention has shifted to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine after it rattled global markets, sent food prices skyrocketing and led to allegations of Russian war crimes.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

From pariah to president: Marcos Jr takes over Philippines' top job

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose dictator father and namesake plundered and brutalised the Philippines, has reached the end of a decades-long campaign to rehabilitate the family brand: the presidency. His campaign was bolstered by teaming up with Sara Duterte -- who won even more votes than Marcos to easily secure the vice presidency -- as well as the backing of other political elites.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Bank of England vows to get inflation back to 2%

The Bank of England will “deliver inflation back to its 2% target”, its chief economist has pledged, despite the challenges it faces from rising food and energy costs and a fall in the value of the pound that has made both more expensive. Huw Pill said he wanted...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Tunisians Protest Against Referendum for Controversial New Constitution

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police blocked hundreds of demonstrators from reaching electoral commission offices on Thursday as protesters took to the streets against a referendum on a new constitution that would expand the president's executive powers. President Kais Saied proposed the new constitution this month that would limit the role...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

Pound bounces back on news of Boris Johnson’s resignation

The pound has recovered from its lowest level in more than two years after Boris Johnson bowed to pressure and resigned as Conservative leader. On Wednesday, the pound had fallen to its lowest level against the dollar since March 2020, sinking to $1.187 as the City watched political chaos unfold in Westminster with a series of ministers resigning and urging Johnson to quit.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

UK signs its first data sharing deal post-Brexit, with South Korea

“Data transfers” cover any and all digital services that might be provisioned in one country but used or run in the other. It covers data in services like GPS and smart devices, online banking, research, internet services and more. South Korea is home to two of the world’s biggest tech and specifically mobile tech companies, Samsung and LG, and already represents some £1.33 billion ($1.6 billion) in international digital trade, the U.K. said.
U.K.
The Guardian

The death of Percy Bysshe Shelley – archive, 1822

Those who know a great mind when they meet with it, and who have been delighted with the noble things in the works of Percy Bysshe Shelley, will be shocked to hear that he has been cut off in the prime of his life and genius. He perished at sea, in a storm, with his friend Captain Williams, of the Fusiliers, on the evening of the 8th ult, somewhere off Via Reggia, on the coast of Italy, between Leghorn and the Gulf of Spezia. He had been to Pisa, to do a kind action; and he was returning to his country abode at Lerici to do another. Such was the whole course of his life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Guardian

346K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy