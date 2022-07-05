Meet Artist Q Evon at The Bascom

Remember when you were a kid and you’d drool over a tomato, peach, fig, or plum out of your Granny’s garden? And then, taste buds begging for that first flavorful zing, you’d sink your teeth into the pure essence of yum? You can replay that memory and enjoy that same deliciousness when you shop for summer’s bounty at the Green Market at the Village Green Commons in Cashiers and the Saturday morning offerings at The Highlands Marketplace.The Green Market-Locally Grown on The Green, Cashiers’ farm stand and local market is held every Wednesday from 2:00 until 5:00 P.M. at The Village Green Commons.The Highlands Marketplace is held every Saturday morning at Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park from 8:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M.It’s as close to picking right out of Granny’s garden as you can get. At Green Market-Locally Grown on The Green, excep-tional produce and fine crafted products are all produced within a 125-mile radius. It lives up to the Market’s Motto: “Home grown, hand-picked and hand-made.”In Highlands, local farmers, craftsmen, and artists gather under colorful tents to sell their seasonal greens, golds, purples, reds, and more. Food, soaps, candles, art, and more are as colorful as they are delicious and decorative. Each of these fresh markets provides access to in-season fresh produce, locally produced meat, fresh dairy items and eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, honey, pickles, freshly baked breads and baked goods, and homemade spreads and dips. The farm-to-table concept is growing in popularity, and these markets offer you easy access to the freshest products available. You’ll enjoy an opportunity to talk to the people who actually grow and produce the food. Pick up helpful tips on how to store, prepare, and serve each product. Treat yourself to a unique shopping experience at one of these markets and see how much better fresh, fine, and beautiful can be. by Donna Rhodes.
Comments / 0