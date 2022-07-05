ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NC

Meet Artist Q Evon at The Bascom

 4 days ago

Please join us at The Bascom Saturday, July 9 from...

Shop for Summer’s Bounty

Remember when you were a kid and you’d drool over a tomato, peach, fig, or plum out of your Granny’s garden? And then, taste buds begging for that first flavorful zing, you’d sink your teeth into the pure essence of yum? You can replay that memory and enjoy that same deliciousness when you shop for summer’s bounty at the Green Market at the Village Green Commons in Cashiers and the Saturday morning offerings at The Highlands Marketplace.The Green Market-Locally Grown on The Green, Cashiers’ farm stand and local market is held every Wednesday from 2:00 until 5:00 P.M. at The Village Green Commons.The Highlands Marketplace is held every Saturday morning at Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park from 8:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M.It’s as close to picking right out of Granny’s garden as you can get. At Green Market-Locally Grown on The Green, excep-tional produce and fine crafted products are all produced within a 125-mile radius. It lives up to the Market’s Motto: “Home grown, hand-picked and hand-made.”In Highlands, local farmers, craftsmen, and artists gather under colorful tents to sell their seasonal greens, golds, purples, reds, and more. Food, soaps, candles, art, and more are as colorful as they are delicious and decorative. Each of these fresh markets provides access to in-season fresh produce, locally produced meat, fresh dairy items and eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, honey, pickles, freshly baked breads and baked goods, and homemade spreads and dips. The farm-to-table concept is growing in popularity, and these markets offer you easy access to the freshest products available. You’ll enjoy an opportunity to talk to the people who actually grow and produce the food. Pick up helpful tips on how to store, prepare, and serve each product. Treat yourself to a unique shopping experience at one of these markets and see how much better fresh, fine, and beautiful can be. by Donna Rhodes.
HIGHLANDS, NC
Mountain Chic Furnishings | Rusticks | Cashiers NC

Over the past 30 years, Rusticks of Cashiers has built an impeccable reputation for concierge-level of interior design wisdom and assistance. Browse or schedule a consultation at 32 Canoe Point in Cashiers. Whether you want to renovate, build, or freshen your home, Rusticks of Cashiers is your unparalleled interior design...
CASHIERS, NC
Low Country Shrimp Boil

Regarded by many a local as one of the great communal eating experiences of the Highlands summer, the Low Country Shrimp Boil returns to Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park on July 9.A dish that’s rooted in the coastal South – primarily in Louisiana and the Carolinas – it’s what the locals eat on those ritual occasions that inlanders might celebrate with barbecue. The highly seasoned stew of what to some is an improbable combination of ingredients - sausage, shrimp, and potatoes - is a delicious, messy one-pot feast of summer’s best offerings. And while you’re likely to get a different version from every cook, none do ii better than the one prepared on this occasion by Highlands’ chef Marty Rosenfield. In the pantheon of great American seafood boilers, there is no one more devoted to the task than Rosenfield who has a passion for sourcing the best ingredients and making them sing. Hosted by Friends of Founders Park, the Shrimp Boil, which started in 2016, is the park’s only fundraising event. Hank Ross, President of Friends of Founders Park, said that the Shrimp Boil is “a continuation of our show of ‘Democracy in Action.’” As he describes it, what can be more democratic than people creating a gathering space for everyone. Highlands’ downtown park was 15 years in the making and is now a centerpiece of this beautiful town. Volunteer organizations and more than 300 contributors planned and fundraised to develop Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park. As Event Coordinator Bill Edwards explained, the funds raised will finance park projects to include: pruning the huge ever greens that surround the park, making repairs to the stone masonry around the park, and upgrading the park’s shrubs and flower beds. Tickets are $70 per person and include the Shrimp Boil, grilled vegetables, dessert, tea, and two tickets for beer or wine. The event is tented and will be held rain or shine. Doors open at 5:00 P.M. and dinner is at 6:00 P.M.Tickets are available at foundersparkhighlands.org and The Dry Sink. All proceeds go to the beautification and improvement of Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park. Friends of Founders Park is a 501 (c) (3) organization. Friends of the Park are also looking for event sponsors to help support their work to “provide enhanced park mainte-nance, capital improvements and design guidance – work that is not furnished by the Town of Highlands.” by Marlene Osteen.
HIGHLANDS, NC

