Meet Artist Q Evon at The Bascom

Regarded by many a local as one of the great communal eating experiences of the Highlands summer, the Low Country Shrimp Boil returns to Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park on July 9.A dish that’s rooted in the coastal South – primarily in Louisiana and the Carolinas – it’s what the locals eat on those ritual occasions that inlanders might celebrate with barbecue. The highly seasoned stew of what to some is an improbable combination of ingredients - sausage, shrimp, and potatoes - is a delicious, messy one-pot feast of summer’s best offerings. And while you’re likely to get a different version from every cook, none do ii better than the one prepared on this occasion by Highlands’ chef Marty Rosenfield. In the pantheon of great American seafood boilers, there is no one more devoted to the task than Rosenfield who has a passion for sourcing the best ingredients and making them sing. Hosted by Friends of Founders Park, the Shrimp Boil, which started in 2016, is the park’s only fundraising event. Hank Ross, President of Friends of Founders Park, said that the Shrimp Boil is “a continuation of our show of ‘Democracy in Action.’” As he describes it, what can be more democratic than people creating a gathering space for everyone. Highlands’ downtown park was 15 years in the making and is now a centerpiece of this beautiful town. Volunteer organizations and more than 300 contributors planned and fundraised to develop Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park. As Event Coordinator Bill Edwards explained, the funds raised will finance park projects to include: pruning the huge ever greens that surround the park, making repairs to the stone masonry around the park, and upgrading the park’s shrubs and flower beds. Tickets are $70 per person and include the Shrimp Boil, grilled vegetables, dessert, tea, and two tickets for beer or wine. The event is tented and will be held rain or shine. Doors open at 5:00 P.M. and dinner is at 6:00 P.M.Tickets are available at foundersparkhighlands.org and The Dry Sink. All proceeds go to the beautification and improvement of Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park. Friends of Founders Park is a 501 (c) (3) organization. Friends of the Park are also looking for event sponsors to help support their work to “provide enhanced park mainte-nance, capital improvements and design guidance – work that is not furnished by the Town of Highlands.” by Marlene Osteen.

HIGHLANDS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO