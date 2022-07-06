ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island FerryHawks snap losing skein playing as the Wild Turkeys

By Joe D'Amodio
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maybe the Staten Island FerryHawks should play more often as the Wild Turkeys. The uniform change, in recognition of the wild turkeys occupying the borough, worked out just fine for the home club Tuesday night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park as the Wild Turkeys topped the Long Island...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Kelsie Whitmore makes history on Staten Island baseball diamond

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — One Staten Island baseball player is making history and proving that women don’t need a league of their own to succeed on the diamond. Kelsie Whitmore told PIX11 News baseball is “her safe space.” The two-way player, known as the female Shohei Ohtani, said her love of the came started […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Sports
The Staten Island Advance

The Gym Bag: 9/11 Flag Football Inter School champs honored, Wagner hoopster set for Jam event, kid hockey player has big tourney and more

The 9/11 Flag Football League recently held its championship games for its Inter School divisions at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. When all was said and done, PS 58 and PS 56 walked away with crowns in their respective age groups. PS 58 copped the 3rd-to-5th-grade crown, while PS...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees fend off Red Sox as Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks hit home runs | Rapid reaction

BOSTON — In a tough American League East, the Yankees continued to show why they’re still miles ahead of everyone else. Even with stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo out of the lineup, and with Gerrit Cole nearly melting down again, they pulled off a 6-5 win over the second-place Red Sox before a sold-out crowd of 36,876 at Fenway Park on Thursday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dilson Herrera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Turkeys#Turkey#Long Island#Skein#Ducks#Rbi
pushsquare.com

Roller Champions Adds Flashy, Disco-Themed Staten Island Rink

Free-to-play arcade sports game Roller Champions has embraced its inner-70s for its inaugural season, and here’s its debut map: a disco-infused adaptation of Staten Island, complete with flashing lights, disco balls, and Ferris wheels. A solid experience that I think won't last long. Knockout City is a way better...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for July 6, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Native Staten Islander John McGill passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Born in Graham Beach, John attended New Dorp High School where he met his wife of 47 years. He worked in gas utility construction at Con Edison and other companies. John was a loving husband, father to two and “Pa” to four grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for July 7, 2022: Founder of Tommy’s Tavern + Tap remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SiLive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Legendary restaurateur, Thomas J. Bonfiglio, died July 1 at the age of 62. Founder of Tommy’s Tavern + Tap in Sea Bright, and then opening the restaurant in several locations, including Staten Island. He also founded another restaurant concept, Tio Taco + Tequila. He ran the Triple T Hospitality Group, a restaurant company. He was a true businessman who loved to study and read about the craft. He was a loving husband and devoted family man who wanted to be with his family daily. He loved music, dinner with family, and taking walks on the beach with his wife of 31 years. He was an adoring husband, dedicated father, and father-in-law of four. More on Thomas Bonfiglio can be found here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
secretnyc.co

15 Best Diners In NYC For A Memorable And Classic Meal

Nothing says New York like the classic image of the 24-hour diner packed with people catching up on the day’s news over a cup of coffee. Alone or with friends, diners have always been an important part of the landscape of the city, and one that locals take much pride in. You more than likely already have a favorite place or two where you’re a regular yourself. However, nothing says New York like trying new things, and there’s always new diners to be found. Check out our picks for the freshest and best diners in NYC you’ve gotta check out!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
54K+
Followers
36K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy