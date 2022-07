A single-vehicle crash in Adams County sent three to hospitals, two with serious injuries. The Georgetown Post of the Highway Patrol reports at about 3pm Friday, 27-year-old Gabriella Brooke Shoemaker of Manchester was southbound in a 2004 Audi sedan on State Route 136. Near Zane Trace Road in Liberty Township, Adams County, the car went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

