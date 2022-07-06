Fort Worth PD investigating after driver crashes into home
By The Black Chronicle News Service
2 days ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department are trying to find solutions after a person drove into a home on July 4 — and was discovered hunched over the steering wheel with a gunshot wound. Per police, the driver was transported to a...
On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 6:06 p.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed several individuals attempting to apply first aid to the male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect in the killing of a teenager in Dallas in April, police announced Thursday. Deandre Hamilton, 18, is wanted in the shooting death of Salvador Milan, 17, according to a police news release. Police on April 4 found Milan dead of a...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home. Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle...
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, Texas -- A north Texas woman was shot in the face for possibly flashing her high beams at another driver on July 4, authorities say. The woman was driving in Fort Worth along Kings Oak Lane at about 3 a.m. when police say she came across a car with their high-beams on.
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: Above video previously aired following Benjamin Castañeda's death. A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to intoxication manslaughter for the 2019 death of a 17-year-old boy, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said. Following the guilty plea, Noemi Martinez was sentenced to 10...
The Dallas Police Department is requesting public assistance locating suspect Deandre Hamilton, 18 years of age (pictured below). On April 4, 2022, Hamilton shot and murdered the victim at 2500 Keeler Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Please reference case number 058851-2022. Original...
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
A 31-year-old suspect in a June 29 Fort Worth officer-involved shooting has died, Tarrant County Medical Office confirms. The shooting took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Lackland Road and came after Alejandro Cornelio Molina, armed with a shotgun, had attempted to take children from their home.
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has died after being shot by someone in a group on Tuesday evening in southwest Fort Worth, and an investigation is now open to figure out who pulled the trigger, according to police. Fort Worth officers were dispatched to the scene in the...
Plano police have called in Child Protective Services to investigate a couple whose toddler daughter was found last night in upper 90s heat, wandering alone, barefoot and wearing only a diaper. The child was found alone on the Bluebonnet trail behind the Greenbriar Apartments, a complex near Spring Creek Parkway...
One woman is dead and her sister is recovering after they were shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road.
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting last month. Jeffrey Miller was shot to death in his car June 25. Police say their investigation found Miller had been bragging that he had recently robbed a CVS on Lemmon Avenue in uptown Dallas, and had been flashing large wads of money. According to detectives, Angel Billegas attempted to steal the money from Miller, and shot him while trying to do so. Billegas has been arrested, and is now in the Dallas County Jail. Neither the money nor a jar of marijuana Miller is believed to have had on him when he was shot has been found.
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
