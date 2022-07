RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars because of a shooting that injured one person in June. Authorities say two people were involved in an altercation in the 100 block of North Virginia Street on June 16 around 8 p.m. That altercation continued over the course of several minutes and ended up with one of the involved people drawing a firearm and shooting the other while in a nearby alleyway.

RENO, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO