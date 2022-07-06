ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Two people displaced after west Reno apartment catches fire Tuesday evening

By Sandy Pena
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two residents at a west Reno apartment complex are left displaced after a unit went up in flames Tuesday evening....

KOLO TV Reno

Five people displaced in late-night house fire in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks that displaced five people on Tuesday. It happened at a home on S. 19th Street near Pacific Avenue. Sparks Fire was called to the scene just before 10 p.m. after a 911 call was made reporting the smell of smoke. Crews arrived to find flames spreading through the attic. According to Battalion Chief Derek Keller, the structure sustained heavy fire and water damage, and was deemed uninhabitable.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

One house destroyed, another damaged after south Reno fire

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One house is destroyed, another is damaged after a fire in south Reno Wednesday afternoon. Over 50 firefighters responded to the 7900 block of Oak Creek Drive for a second alarm fire that burned two houses. According to the Reno Fire...
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

New wildfire burning near Truckee triggers evacuation order, arrest made

TRUCKEE -- A wildfire that started late Thursday morning has triggered evacuation orders outside of the North Lake Tahoe Area, according to Truckee police.Truckee police say an evacuation order was issued just before 12 p.m. for zone TRK-E112 due to the Butterfield Fire that broke out at the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency facility on Butterfield Drive.Residents were advised to evacuate immediately and to check Community.Zonehaven.com for updates.According to the Truckee Fire Protection District, the wildfire has grown to about 5-10 acres. Firefighters are reporting a moderate rate of spread. Air support has been called in.As of around 1:35 p.m., the fire was holding at 10-12 acres, fire officials said.Around 4:30 p.m., officials said the fire was determined to be human caused. Officers with the Truckee Police have arrested a woman who they said admitted to starting several spot fires that led to the bigger blaze.Meanwhile, the Truckee Fire Protection District has split the evacuation zones into TRK-112A and TRK-112B. Residents of TRK-112A remain under evacuation orders, while the evacuation order for zone TRK-112B has been lifted.This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as they are made available.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Seven people, three dogs displaced as two homes burn in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire damaged two homes in south Reno and displaced four adults, two children and three dogs, the Reno Fire Department reported. The fire happened at about 1:37 p.m. on Oak Creek Drive near Patriot Boulevard. The fire started outside and spread into two homes. Fire crews...
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a motorcycle crash in Sparks industrial section (Sparks, NV)

On Wednesday afternoon, one person suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Sparks industrial section. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on Greg Street just west of Stanford Way. The early reports showed that a Chevrolet Suburban hauling a cargo trailer pulled out of a driveway on the north side of Greg Street, made a U-turn and drove into the path of a motorcycle heading east.
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

Two reported hurt in multiple motorcycle pileup

Two riders were transported for treatment by East Fork medics after what was reported to be a 10-motorcycle pile-up at Highway 395 and Airport Road. The collision was reported 9:15 a.m. It blocked the northbound slow lane of the highway and the turn lane onto Airport Road. East Fork Fire,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Sparks home uninhabitable after attic fire

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks home is uninhabitable after a fire Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire July 5 around 9:50 p.m. in the 200 block of South 19th Street. Crews found an attic fire burning in a single-family...
SPARKS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a rollover crash in Reno (Reno, NV)

On Tuesday afternoon, one person suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Reno. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 5:00 p.m. on the ramp connecting northbound I-580 and westbound I-80. The preliminary reports showed that a semi-truck flipped over for undetermined reasons. The truck...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man arrested for shooting on North Virginia Street

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars because of a shooting that injured one person in June. Authorities say two people were involved in an altercation in the 100 block of North Virginia Street on June 16 around 8 p.m. That altercation continued over the course of several minutes and ended up with one of the involved people drawing a firearm and shooting the other while in a nearby alleyway.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two in small plane forced to land near Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday when the Cessna 172B they were in made a controlled landing on U.S. 50 about 4 miles east of Silver Springs, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said. The flight took off from the Silver Springs Airport and both were...
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crushed cars fall from semi prompting Spaghetti Bowl closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ramp connecting northbound I-580 and westbound I-80 was closed while Nevada State Police worked to clear the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi truck on Tuesday. The truck driver was taken to ta hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.tbound I-80...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

DCSO looks for ties between Gardnerville catalytic converter theft and Calif suspects

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Mammoth Lakes Police Department arrested two people June 23 suspected of stealing catalytic converters. The silver Acura MDX they used was in Gardnerville in April and May when four catalytic converters were stolen, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. They ask for the public’s help to see if there is a connection between the suspects and the Gardnerville thefts.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in Stead (Reno, NV)

Authorities confirmed that a man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Friday in Stead. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Silver Sky Parkway and Long River Drive. On arrival, officers found the motorcyclist, described only as man, down on the street and unresponsive. The victim suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

19-year-old arrested on multiple charges after early morning shooting near UNR

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 19-year-old Kali Askari Davis has been arrested on multiple charges after an early Sunday morning shooting in Reno, police say. According to the Reno Police Department (RPD), at around 3:15 a.m. on July 3, two customers got in a fight with an employee at a business in the 800 block of North Virginia St.
RENO, NV

