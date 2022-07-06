Two people displaced after west Reno apartment catches fire Tuesday evening

TRUCKEE -- A wildfire that started late Thursday morning has triggered evacuation orders outside of the North Lake Tahoe Area, according to Truckee police.Truckee police say an evacuation order was issued just before 12 p.m. for zone TRK-E112 due to the Butterfield Fire that broke out at the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency facility on Butterfield Drive.Residents were advised to evacuate immediately and to check Community.Zonehaven.com for updates.According to the Truckee Fire Protection District, the wildfire has grown to about 5-10 acres. Firefighters are reporting a moderate rate of spread. Air support has been called in.As of around 1:35 p.m., the fire was holding at 10-12 acres, fire officials said.Around 4:30 p.m., officials said the fire was determined to be human caused. Officers with the Truckee Police have arrested a woman who they said admitted to starting several spot fires that led to the bigger blaze.Meanwhile, the Truckee Fire Protection District has split the evacuation zones into TRK-112A and TRK-112B. Residents of TRK-112A remain under evacuation orders, while the evacuation order for zone TRK-112B has been lifted.This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as they are made available.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO