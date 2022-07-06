Hilltopper track coach Jones inducted into Hall of Fame

JOHNSON CITY - Ronald Wayne Saylor, 75, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022 at his home. Ronald was born on June 1, 1947 in Johnson City, Tennessee to his parents John and Rosa Saylor. Ronald attended high school at North Junior High. Ronald worked many different careers over the years including Looneys Grocery for 12 years, Klopman Mills for 5 years, S & W Home Improvement for 23 years, and Walmart for 7 Years. He was known for his outstanding work ethic and keeping a perfect attendance to work under any conditions. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed collecting Matchbox cars, playing card games, such as solitaire and rummy, and reading his favorite Western books. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosa Saylor. He is survived by his brother and sister, John Steven Saylor and Jean Saylor McConnell. A visitation is to take place for Ronald on Monday, July 11 from 11am until 1 pm at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City; a funeral service is to follow at 1 PM. A committal service is to follow at 2 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Saylor family.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO